CNH Industrial brands awarded at the German Design Award 2022

LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM) (ITALPRESS) – CNH Industrial has won two titles of “Excellent Product Design Winner 2022” at the German Design Awards thanks to the products of its brands Steyr and Iveco. The two awards were conferred by the German Design Council, a German institution founded in 1953. The winners were decreed by a jury of 37 eminent design experts from 10 different countries, representing the design sector, the business, academic and scientific world. . The Terrus CVT tractor of the Steyr brand of CNH Industrial, specialized in the agricultural sector, was declared “Winner” in the Industry category. “The jury – reads a note – was won over by a design characterized by the perfect balance between elegance and functionality, with superior quality interiors that favor ergonomic features and operator comfort and exteriors that express compactness, sturdiness and decisiveness. “. Designed for the most extreme off-road missions, the T-WAY of the Iveco commercial vehicle brand was in turn declared the “Winner” in the Utility Vehicles category. “The perfect proportions between cab and frame, together with the sturdy solid metal bumper, convinced the jury, expressing power and safety, elements that recall the DNA of the brand”, points out CNH. (ITALPRESS). sat / com 26-Nov-21 13:11