CNH Industrial comes back down. What to do after the Iveco spin-off?

Yesterday’s rebound was short-lived for CNH Industrial, which returned to losing ground within a few hours.

In the first session of the year, the stock fell by about 14%, on the day of the Iveco Group’s Piazza Affari debut, after the demerger became effective.

CNH Industrial falls back after yesterday’s rebound

Yesterday CNH Industrial recovered about one and a half percentage points, but today it has returned to decline, stopping at 14.75 euros, on the intraday lows, with a decrease of 1.14% and high trading volumes, given that they have passed on the market over 6.5 million shares, against the average of about 4.1 million in the last 30 days.

CNH Industrial: Fitch raises its ratings

Yesterday good news arrived for CNH Industrial from Fitch which, after the spin-off of Iveco, decided to raise the long-term rating of unsecured senior debt from “BBB-” to “BBB +”, with a stable outlook. “.

CNH Industrial under review by Banca Akros

Today Banca Akros confirmed its bullish view on the stock, reiterating the “buy” recommendation, with a target price revised upwards from 16.5 to 20.5 euros.

Analysts believe that Iveco Group could remain under some pressure after the split from CNH Industrial, on which the view remains positive.

The attention of Banca Akros is already turned to next February 22, when the next Capital Markets Day will be held, which could provide greater visibility to the investment case.

CNH Industrial rejected by Equita SIM

Bad news for CNH Industrial arrived yesterday from Equita SIM which rejected the title, with a change of strategy from “buy” to “hold”, against an unchanged target price of 15.5 euros.

In their estimates, the Milanese SIM analysts incorporated for the first time the recently completed acquisitions, namely those of Raven and Sampierana, with a modest impact on the group’s EPS.

Analysts recognize the positive characteristics of the equity story of CNH Industrial ex-Iveco compared to Iveco, referring in particular to better visibility, higher profitability, lower capital intensity, better free cash flow generation.

However, this did not prevent us from cutting the judgment on the stock from “buy” to “hold”, due to the limited upside compared to the current market price.

The fair value based on the sum of the parts is equal to € 15.5, implying an enterprise value / Ebitda multiple from 2022/2023 of 8.8 and 8 times, respectively, and an adjusted price-earnings multiple of 14-12 times, or one 15% / 20% discount on John Deere best-in-class.

This discount according to Equita SIM is correct, as CNH Industrial has a structurally lower operating profitability.

Further upside could derive from a strengthening of the expansionary cycle of the agricultural market, or from greater visibility of the contribution of precision farming, in addition to the recovery of construction equipment which Equita SIM currently values ​​with a discount of 30% compared to the multiples of Caterpillar and Komatsu.

CNH Industrial: Kepler Cheuvreux remains cautious

Finally, the analysts of Kepler Cheuvreux are also cautious, on the one hand they have a “hold” rating and on the other hand they have revised the fair value from 17 to 16 dollars.

Analysts believe the group will mark another solid year given strong order books, but have growing doubts about the agricultural machinery cycle beyond 2022 as farmer sentiment continues to weaken and crop prices are expected to normalize.