CNH Industrial: Iveco is listed

Zach Shipman14 hours ago
As a result of the demerger, each CNH Industrial ordinary shareholder will receive one Iveco ordinary share for every five CNH Industrial ordinary shares held.

cnh-industrial_2CNH Industrial announced today that Iveco Group has published the prospectus relating to its intention to apply for the admission to listing of the company’s ordinary shares on the Euronext Milan regulated market as part of the announced demerger from CNH Industrial in favor of Iveco Group of the commercial vehicles business and activities, the business powertrain and related financial services activities through a company spin-off governed by Dutch law.

Admission to listing and the first day of listing of ordinary shares at Euronext Milan under the ticker IVG is currently expected on January 3, 2022.

As a result of the demerger, each holder of CNH Industrial ordinary shares (and, if applicable, special shares with voting rights), will receive one Iveco Group ordinary share (and one special voting share, if applicable) for every five CNH Industrial common shares held (or special shares with voting rights if applicable).

Upon completion of the demerger, CNH Industrial and Iveco Group will become two fully independent listed companies.


