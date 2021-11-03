CNH Industrial, the strategic structure for the Iveco Group spin-off is ready

Cnh Industrial prepares the spin off of Iveco Group and launches the organizational structure of the company which will be listed and will operate independently from the beginning of 2022. The company will be led by CEO Gerrit Marx, and will group together the activities related to commercial vehicles, engine technologies, special vehicles and financial services, ranging from trucks to buses, firefighting vehicles, civil protection and defense. Like CnhI, Iveco Group will be headed by Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, headed by president and CEO John Elkann. The organization was modeled on the basis of the Business Units, which bring together the activities with the respective brands: Truck, commercial vehicles (Iveco); Bus, that is buses and coaches (Iveco Bus, Heuliez); Powertrain, engines, transmissions and related technologies (Fpt Industrial); Defense Vehicles & Astra; Firefighting, fire fighting vehicles (Magirus); Financial Services (Iveco Capital).

«By putting this structure in place – comments Gerrit Marx – we are laying the foundations for embarking on a new exciting path. This organization ensures clarity from the very beginning and from the top, placing the customer at the center of all our actions and allowing a highly qualified team to operate according to well-defined roles and responsibilities, favoring internal synergies and complementarity. The structure will produce positive cascading effects on all levels of the organization, favoring a stronger focus on key business objectives ».

Going into detail, as regards the Business Units, the Truck sector will be headed by Luca Sra, the Bus to Domenico Nucera, the Powertrain to Sylvain Blaise, the Defense Vehicles & Astra to Claudio Catalano, Firefighting (fire fighting) to Thomas Hilse, the Financial Services to Simone Olivati. For the Support and Industrial Functions, Finance reports to Francesco Tanzi, Operations to Annalisa Stupenengo, Technology & Digital to Marco Liccardo, Human Resources and ICT to Francesco Tutino. Finally, the Corporate Functions: Institutional Relations & Sustainability to Michele Ziosi, Communication to Francesco Polsinelli.

The spin off of Iveco will also involve the reorganization of the CNH Industrial group led by CEO Scott Wine. The new strategic structure is an integral part of the transition to an organization, in the agriculture and earthmoving sectors. Derek Neilson will chair Agriculture, Stefano Pampalone Construction, Oddone Incisa the Financial Services business. «We are implementing a new organizational structure and strengthening our Senior Leadership Team – explains Wine – with the aim of putting customers and dealers at the center of attention, improving productivity and accelerating growth from the point of view of profitability. This new structure improves agility, eliminates unnecessary bureaucracy and opens the way to clearer accountability ».

These are the leaders of the Regions: Brad Crews (North America), Carlo Alberto Sisto (Europe, Middle East & Africa), Vilmar Fistarol (Latin America), Chun Woytera (Asia Pacific). As regards the Business Functions, Parag Garg will lead the Digital & Precision area, Jay Iyengar Technology & Quality, Tom Verbaeten Supply Chain, Scott Moran Cnh Industrial Business System Finally, the Support Functions: the Finance area will be entrusted to Oddone Incisa , Human Resources to Kevin Barr, It to Marc Kermisch. These corporate staff functions operate at a global level to directly support the CEO: Diversity & Inclusion, Sustainability and Transformation led by Kelly Tolbert, Legal & Compliance by Roberto Russo, Corporate Development by Michele Lombardi, Internal Audit by Carlo De Bernardi, Communications by Laura Overall.

“Our new simplified structure – insists Wine – will improve the results”.