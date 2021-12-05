CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping his brother governor accused of harassment – Corriere.it

The decision with “immediate effect”. The famous US anchorman, already suspended: “I never wanted it to end like this, I have already explained why I helped him”

The anchor: “I didn’t want it to end like this” “I never wanted my experience at CNN to end like this, but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother”, are the words of Chris Cuomo after his dismissal. Cuomo is “disappointed” by what has happened but also “proud” of the team of his program, one of the broadcaster’s most popular. The host had already admitted that he had broken the rules of the network by giving advice to his brother on how to deal with the accusations from a communicative point of view. The suspension came after New York Attorney General Letitia James showed some messages in which the anchorman tried to use his sources to find information on the case and the women involved.

The Cuomo saga This seems to be the end of the Cuomo saga, the Italian-American family that gave the US the three-time governor of New York Mario Cuomo, his son Andrew, who left the same position as his father in August after the sexual harassment scandal , and Chris, host of CNN’s most popular prime time news program. Democrat Andrew Cuomo had become very popular during the pandemic, because of the way he talked to New Yorkers about the emergency: CNN hosted television conversations with his brother when Chris, positive, was broadcasting from the basement of his house, where he was. in isolation.

