CNN has indefinitely suspended Chris Cuomo for helping his brother, former New York State Governor Andrew, prepare his defense against sexual harassment allegations.

CNN, the leading US cable news network, suspended its well-known reporter and host Chris Cuomo on Tuesday for helping his brother Andrew, the former New York state governor, prepare a defense related to the harassment allegations. sexual affecting him. Chris Cuomo has repeatedly lobbied his sources for information about the women they had accused or might have accused his brother, gradually referring them to Cuomo’s main collaborator, Melissa De Rosa (who later resigned for her involvement in the scandals) for help the brother formulate his defense more convincingly.

The accusations against Andrew Cuomo had led to a scandal that lasted months, after which the former governor had submitted his resignation. Details about the brother’s role emerged on Monday when New York State Attorney General Letitia James (who led the investigation) released some documents about it, which contain exchanges of e-mails and messages.

Chris Cuomo is a well-known and very popular journalist in the United States, especially for Cuomo Prime Time, one of the most viewed day programs in the United States. CNN suspended it indefinitely, “pending further evaluation.”

