News and information will now arrive in a new way and that is CNN+ is now compatible with Roku. CNN’s subscription streaming service will be available from now on in the United States through the Roku platform, which is one of the most popular and with the largest number of associated users.

From now on Roku users will be able to download the new CNN app through the Roku channel store. There will be available both the CNN+ subscription service and access to the TV experience for all Pay TV subscribers, including the live TV channels of CNN, CNN International and HLN, being a solid offer of on-demand content .

Roku will continue to allow viewing of Prime Video and IMDb TV on its devices

News on Roku

Roku users can now sign in from their TV-connected device to view all available content on CNN+. Subscription service includes 8-12 daily live showsnew original series from CNN+ and a library of more than 1,000 hours of programming from the teams at CNN Original Series and CNN Films.

So too, the Broadcaster’s Talk Club feature, available on desktop, mobile, and tabletis made up of a large community that allows subscribers to participate in conversations and be part of the story.

The full schedule of live, daily and weekly series available on the service this month is available directly in the app menu within Rokuonce you have downloaded it.

CNN+ subscription is priced at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Users can sign up for a free 7-day trial through the Roku channel store.

Roku OS 11 improves personalization with Photo Streams and more