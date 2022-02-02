Cnn, the president resigns for not having revealed the relationship with a colleague

The relationship with the consensual colleague emerged as part of an internal investigation into former anchor of broadcaster Chris Cuomo, who was fired for helping his brother, then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, while tackling the investigation. for sexual harassment.

Zucker didn’t mention the colleague on the memo, but the relationship would be with Allison Gollust, CNN’s marketing director, who will remain on the company’s staff. When asked to reveal when she started, he didn’t. Hence the resignation. “I came to CNN on January 28, 2013 – he concluded – We spent nine fantastic years together. I certainly wish my term here ended differently. But it was an incredible race. And I loved every minute“.

Shortly thereafter, a statement from Allison Gollust also came, in which she recounts the recent developments in their relationship: “We have been close friends and colleagues for over 20 years. During Covid our relationship changed. I regret not revealing this. at the right time. I am incredibly proud of my years at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day. “