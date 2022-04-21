CNN+ will close at the end of April

New York (CNN Business) — CNN+, the streaming service that was touted as one of the most significant developments in CNN history, will shut down on April 30, just a month after it launched.

The decision was made by new management after CNN’s former parent company, WarnerMedia, merged with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery.

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, said he wants to house all of the company’s brands in a single streaming service. Some CNN+ programming may continue on that service.

Hundreds of CNN+ employees were notified of the decision at a meeting Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, new CNN CEO Chris Licht met with Andrew Morse, an executive vice president who oversees CNN+, and his top executives, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Morse, who defended the streaming service, will leave the company after a transition period.

The decision to shut down CNN+ just weeks after its launch marked a shocking end to the streaming news service. Executives had touted the app as the biggest launch since Ted Turner founded CNN in 1980.

CNN had invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the new streaming app and had attracted top talent from other networks, including NBC’s Kasie Hunt and Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

The streaming service offered hours of daily live programming and weekly shows.