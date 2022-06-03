CNN will stop abusing the label “breaking news” for its news

The CNN news network will stop using the label “breaking news” (breaking news) in most of the news, considering that it was abusing this labeling in too much information.

“We tell realities and focus on informing, not alarming our viewers”, Argued the new general director of the channel, Chris Licht, in a letter sent this Thursday to the employees.

Licht, who a month ago took over the reins of CNN, he already showed his intention to calm the informative rhythm when he deleted his Twitter profile to focus on what “really important”.

Now, in the letter distributed to the employees, the manager assured that he had heard “complaints“that channel”abused” Of the label “breaking news” both in its television broadcast and on the internet and social networks.

“It has become so permanent across all channels and media that its impact has been lost.Licht admitted.

And although he advanced that the new policy is likely to undergo modifications, he described the decision as a “starting point for that label to mean that something really big is happening”.

Also, among other new measures that CNN will implementincludes the opening of a section that will cover everything related to weapons in the US, after the three mass shootings so far this month (New York, Texas and Oklahoma), which have reopened the debate on the control of weapons in the country.

The transformation of the channel, with 42 years of history, comes after it had to abandon its attempt to become a platform for “streaming” in the style of Netflix: On April 30, it closed its CNN+ service after a month of life in which it did not add enough subscribers.

More news