CNOP starts alternative medicine service for pathologies such as diabetes, stress and anxiety

The leader of the National Confederation of Popular Organizations (CNOP) in the municipality of Tecoman, Jonathan Castillo Tellezannounced that along with the social programs managed by the CNOP, as of March 5, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. they will start with a program of alternative medicinewhich consists of free care homeopathy to treat diseases such as diabetes, migraine, stress, anxietyamong others.

He assured that with this, more than 6,000 people have benefited between the months of January and February of this 2022, through the different programs offered by the organization for free or at low cost to the population of Tecoma, and that he hopes that it will increase with the new alternative medicine program.

“Currently there are more than seven programs that operate permanently and are aimed at the working classes and the most vulnerable,” he explained.

To operate each program, he said that alliances have been sought with professionals, technicians and businessmen in order to generate quality services in terms of health and legal services available to the entire population that requires some attention or service.

The services to which any citizen can go are from ultrasound at a low cost, online health care, vision testprescription lens at low cost, dental cleaningdiscount on studios laboratorydiscount on rehabilitation centers, legal advice free, as well as others that have been temporary, such as the low-cost fiber cement sheet program.