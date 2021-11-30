Cnr, the board of directors approved the stabilization of another 328 temporary workers. Trade unions: “Defending the value of research in practice”

In the end, the mobilization served and how the dispute was closed: the board of directors of National Research Council (Cnr) approved the stabilization of another 328 researchers and technologists employed by the organization and who have fulfilled the requirements under the Madia law. At the end of a tough battle, the last act of which took place after the announcement of the CNR, in recent weeks, which claimed to have about 3.3 million euros available, in addition to those that should be allocated in the next law of Budget for 2022 and which, to date, amount to 10 million euros. Resources that, therefore, would have been enough only for 205 temporary workers. Hence the occupation of the center by precarious workers who from 13 December risked no longer being granted any rights once their contracts expired. “Today’s green light is good news. Finally, the temporary workers of the CNR, who have been fighting for months to have their right to stabilization recognized, have been hired “is the comment of the general secretaries of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini and of the Flc Cgil, Francesco Sinopoli. For Alessandro Melicchio, deputy of the 5 Star Movement in the Culture Committee, “the Cnr Board did what it had to do: recognize the merit of the workers who remained precarious, excellences of the country who work at the service of the whole community”. And he adds: “May this story be a great lesson, for the present and for the future: recognizing the value of research in words is not enough. It is necessary to defend it, and with it the rights of researchers, in fact ”.

The announcement of the CNR – “By completing the process started in 2018 and with an overall investment that when fully operational will amount to over 144 million euros (of which 69 million financed with specific regulatory measures) – writes the CNR in an official note – the stabilization involved a total of 1,868 unit of personnel. And, as has already happened in recent days, the institution points the finger at the scarce state transfers. “This new step – underlines the CNR – it is an effort of great proportions for an organization that, compared to some main international competitors (CNRS in France, Max Planck Institute in Germany, Karolinska Institute in Sweden and NRCC in Canada) has the lowest level of state funding per researcher and the highest ability to attract research funds (about 30% of the total turnover) “. According to the National Research Council, the path that led to the conclusion of the stabilization process was very difficult “precisely because of the overall scarcity of state transfers which in recent years have profoundly affected the overall economic and financial balance and which only recently seem to be bucking the trend “.

Read Also Pnrr funds for schools, from nurseries to full-time and gyms: what the first 5 billion reform package provides

The resource node – The situation was blocked by the gap between those 13.3 million available (including the 10 million of the new finance company) and the approximately 33 million that, according to workers and trade unions, the CNR would instead have available. He had explained it to ilfattoquotidiano.it Rosa Ruscitti of the Flc CGIL: “There are 22.8 million euros, that is a part of the 45 million allocated with the Relaunch decree signed by the Conte Bis government in August 2020 for recruitments and scrolling of rankings “and then” of the 25 million euros allocated in the 2021 Budget, with decree 614 of 19 May 2021, the Minister of University and Research, Maria Cristina Messa assigned to the CNR 3.3 million for staff stabilization (those immediately indicated also by the CNR, ed) e 6.6 million for new hires“. All this, without even counting on the approximately 10 million of the next budget law. For the unions, in fact, it was better not to reckon without the host. On this aspect, however, the Cnr is not unbalanced: “Pending a more precise definition of the usable resources and the delicate calculations inherent to the overall financial sustainability, the board of directors has in any case resolved in the last meetings the necessary steps to achieve this solution (ie the stabilization of 328 temporary workers, ed) “.

The battle – But in the meantime it is precisely to the resources already allocated and indicated by the trade unions that the M5S deputy refers Alessandro Melicchio. “Inside and outside Parliament, the movement fought above all to find the resources necessary to guarantee their stabilization, succeeding first with the Conte II government and then with the current Executive. Subsequently – he adds – we did our best to ensure that those resources were actually destined for the original purpose. We can finally say that we made it ”. For the general secretaries of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini and of the Flc CGIL, Francesco Sinopoli “this result is the fruit of a great battle unitary union of the trade unions of CGIL, CISL and UIL together with the movement of the precarious united of the CNR. Now the commitment is to defend the autonomy of the CNR and its central role in defining a new development model “.