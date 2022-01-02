CNSA shows new photographs of the Tianwen-1 probe in orbit around Mars

With the arrival of the new year also the China, through its space agency (CNSA), has released stunning new images of the Tianwen-1 probe which is in orbit for months around Mars. This same probe allows the connection between the Zhurong rover and the Earth as well as performing analyzes of the Red Planet from a privileged point of view.

The progress of the Asian nation is more than evident in recent years and the ability to involve the common public (and not necessarily Space enthusiasts) is also one of its strengths. One example is the wireless camera that Zhurong left on Martian soil to take pictures “a selfie” like never before. Then there are the lessons given by the Chinese astronauts aboard Tiangong. These images of the orbiter complement this “painting” communication from China and CNSA.

The new photographs of the Tianwen-1 probe orbiting Mars

As in the case of the small wireless camera left on the ground of Mars from Zhurong, also here we have a small camera that has been inserted inside the space probe (which is 350 million kilometers from Earth) for the sole purpose of being able to take sensational images of the orbiter not only with on-board cameras.

Click on the image to enlarge

Top left the Korolev crater, bottom (dark) Olympia Undae

There CNSA has released images of the Tianwen-1 probe right at the end of 2021 also showing a new photograph taken by the Martian rover Zhurong. What you can see is the orbiter in the foreground with the Martian north pole in the background (especially the Korolev crater), where you can see the presence of water ice and dry ice (carbon dioxide). The southernmost area instead is the called area Olympia Undae.

There Tianwen-1 mission (which includes orbiters, landers and rovers) was launched in July 2020 by Wenchang. 475 million kilometers traveled and then entered the Martian orbit on February 10, 2021. A success on the first attempt.

The latest image of the Zhurong rover lying on the surface

It then took just over three months to release landers and rovers to the surface of the Red Planet, with the landing on May 15. Currently Zhurong has lasted about 224 days on the planet, well more than the three months initially foreseen, covering 1,400 meters. The orbiter continued to carry out the analyzes of Mars from high altitudes, offering, as written above, a bridge to connect to the Earth and vice versa. There Tianwen-1 mission it transmitted about 540 GB of data, allowing the drafting of some scientific studies.

