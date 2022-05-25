Co-Director of Avengers End Game criticizes the treatment that Disney had with Scarlett Johansson

Russo shared the reaction he and his brother Anthony Russo had to the way Disney behaved after Johansson sued the studio for breach of contract, in an interview with Den of Geek. “That wasn’t really an appropriate way for [Disney] handle that situation. It was disturbing for us as artists. Scarlett is a good friend of ours, and she put us off the way she handled herself. We’re glad she resolved “.”

Johansson sued Disney in July 2021 over the simultaneous release of Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+. His lawsuit alleged that Disney subsidiary Marvel Entertainment guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release for Black Widow. Furthermore, he argued that Marvel’s failure to honor this guarantee not only negatively affected Johansson’s salary (which was tied to box office performance), but also amounted to a breach of contract. “Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her deal with Marvel,” the lawsuit said, in part.

Disney representatives were quick to label Johansson’s Black Widow costume “sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.” This earned him a stern rebuke from Johansson’s agent, who criticized Disney’s response as a “shameless” attack on the star. Disney CEO Bob Chapek later doubled down on Black Widow’s release strategy, insisting that other similar arrangements “have gone very well”.

Johansson and Disney settled their lawsuit in September 2021. “I am happy that we have resolved our differences with Disney,” Johansson said at the time. “I am incredibly proud of the work we have done together over the years and have thoroughly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration for years to come.” Disney issued an equally cordial statement that referenced several upcoming projects where she was reteaming with the actor, including Tower of Terror.

Fellow Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence later praised Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit, noting reports that the actor was in labor when the feud began to heat up. “I thought it was extremely brave,” she said. “If two parties understand how a movie is going to be released, and then it turns out that one party didn’t agree with that, that’s unfair. She was crowning too! She was giving birth.”