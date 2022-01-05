co-founder Gavin Raeburn leaves the Forza Horizon team – Nerd4.life

Gavin Raeburn, co-founder e Studio Director of Playground Games, has left the team, being replaced by Trevor Williams, another co-founder of the team that recently developed Forza Horizon 5.

As a founding member, together with Williams, Raeburn is in Playground Games from the beginning of the team’s activities, that is 12 years ago, at the time of the first Forza Horizon, but his career started a long time before: among his first works there is the classic The Equalizer on Commodore 64, then moving on to Codemasters and more recent hits such as TOCA Championship, DiRT and GRID.

In 2009, he left Codemasters to found Playground Games and develop Forza Horizon, with the team eventually being acquired by Microsoft in 2018.

Forza Horizon 5 is the recent success of Playground Games

The post of Studio Director is now taken by Trevor Williams, another founder of the team, waiting to know what the next occupation of Raeburn will be, after the success of Forza Horizon 5 and the ongoing development of Fable.

“After 12 years working on the award-winning Forza Horizon series, Gavin Raeburn is leaving Playground Games and his role as Studio Director,” wrote Alan Hartman, CVP of Playground. “Founding member of Playground Games, we thank Gav for his leadership and contribution to the Forza franchise and wish him the best. Co-founder Trevor Williams will make the transition from General Manager to Studio Head effective immediately, as the team continues to focus on Forza Horizon 5 updates and Fable development. “