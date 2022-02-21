Co-founder of the Huobi platform ensures that bitcoin is at the beginning of a bearish phase (and predicts when this cycle will end)

According to Du Jun, the value of the cryptocurrency is strongly linked to the reduction in rewards miners receive for validating transactions on the network.

In the opinion of the co-founder of the digital currency exchange platform Huobi, Du Jun, bitcoin will not reach the bull market phase (‘bull market’) until the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

In an interview with CNBC, the entrepreneur explained his forecast based on a strong correlation between bullish periods and the ‘halving‘, i.e. a halving of the reward miners receive for validating transactions on the network. This process is part of the bitcoin protocol itself and occurs every time they are completed. 210,000 blockssomething that happens at a rate of once every four years.

If initially the miners received 50 bitcoins per block, in 2012 this amount became 25 units, in 2016 it was reduced to 12.5 and in 2020 it reached 6.25 bitcoins. Thus, the next halving is expected to take place in 2024.

The main cryptocurrency reached its all-time high last year after the last ‘halving’, which took place in May 2020. Something similar happened with bitcoin in 2016, and in both cases its value collapsed after reaching their respective peaks.

“If this circle continues, we are now in the early stage of a bear market (‘bear market’)”, although “it is really difficult to predict exactly because there are so many other factors that could affect the market as well,” Du Jun argued.

“Following this cycle, it won’t be until late 2024 or early 2025 when we can receive the next bitcoin bull market,” he concluded.

