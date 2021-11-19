Co-founder talks about scalability, NFT, ETH and more

Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder and COO of Polygon (left), and Matt Zahab, the host of the Cryptonews Podcast.

In this article you will find the video and the transcript of the complete interview. Watch and hear what Sandeep Nailwal has to say about the goals of Polygon, the next merger of Ethereum, the NFT, the future of multichain, competitors, their M&A strategy and more.

Polygon (MATIC), a level 2 (L2) scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH), will continue to focus on zero-knowledge (ZK) technologies, as the team believes it is “the last holy grail for salability of the blockchain “, said Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder and Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Polygon, in an exclusive interview with Cryptonews.com during the conference Blockchain Economy Expo 2021 in Dubai this week.

Nailwal revealed that Polygon is ready to launch a number of new initiatives soon and that they will continue to focus on ZK technology as they see it as a milestone for blockchain scaling.

“We have many other initiatives on this front too to be launched very soon and we will be very focused on zero-knowledge in the next six to eight months and we believe that zero-knowledge is the last holy grail for blockchain scaling and that’s where we are going. “, he said.

When asked about the upcoming Ethereum merger, Nailwal said it is an extremely positive scenario for all L2 technologies developing on Ethereum, as all projects need to anchor some data to the base chain and it is currently very expensive.

Speaking of Polygon and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), he, referring to an unnamed analytics company, stated that 80% of NFTs are on Ethereum and 15% are on Polygon.

“We have probably more than 500 games distributed on Polygon and they are growing by the day,” he added.

Also, Sandeep noted that he believes in the multichain world but not in the traditional sense. In his opinion, the multichain world will exist on top of Ethereum.

“We believe that Ethereum will be the ultimate settlement layer and above it there will be many two tiers that will be built and linked with it,” he said.

When asked to name Polygon’s main competitors, he mentioned StarkWare, a competing developer of Ethereum L2, which has recently Closed a $ 50 million Series C funding round led by Sequoia Capital.

He also said Polygon plans to implement an increasingly aggressive acquisition strategy moving forward.

“I mean, we want to become Ethereum’s transaction level and will continue to engage constantly,” he said.

Watch the full interview.

The interview is made by Matt Zahab and Eimantas Žemaitis.

The transcript of the interview:

What has 2021 been like for Polygon so far?

It was really great, it was a really rewarding journey. On the other hand, it’s been very very challenging – as you know, I think we’ve all aged five or maybe ten years in the past two or three years. So I definitely got fat, I lost my hair – the same goes for my team – so it’s been a rewarding and at the same time tiring time for us.

What are your strategic expansion goals for 2022?

Our strategic expansion plan is very focused on zero-knowledge technology. We recently announced a billion dollar zero-knowledge fund and then we made several acquisitions, we announced Polygon Hermez, which was the first zero-knowledge product we launched. Then we also did Polygon Nightfall which is with Ernst & Young, one of the big four companies in the world in terms of audit consulting. And then we have many other initiatives on this front too that will be launched very soon and we will be very very focused on zero-knowledge in the next six to eight months and we believe it is the last holy grail for the blockchain climb and that is where we are going. .

How could Polygon be affected by the upcoming Ethereum merger? Are there any plans to combat this phenomenon?

No no, it’s actually very good for any layer 2. You see, all level 2 projects have to put data or evidence on Ethereum, and right now that costs a lot. So when the Ethereum merger comes it will go from, say, 13 to 30 transactions per second with this proof of stake merger – I’m not talking about sharding, like 64 shard, which is at least 3 to 5 years away, if it ever comes, we’re just talking about the merger that’s happening or the proof-of-stake, and a lot of people think that ok, the whole ETH 2.0 sharding is coming – it’s not. It’s simply the proof-of-work to proof-of-stake merger, and then Ethereum will likely have thirty transactions per second from there. It’s good for us, it’s good for all level 2 projects in general.

What trends do you see in Polygon and how will Polygon be used in the NFT space more specifically?

So, NFTs, I mean, this is not yet widespread knowledge somehow, but NFT Polygon is the biggest project. We talked to someone recently, I can’t name but one of the biggest analytics platforms and they were doing analytics on Instagram, for example, so 80% of Instagram’s NFTs are on Ethereum, 15% are on Polygon and the remaining 5% is on others … So Ethereum plus Polygon form 95% of the NFT market. So Polygon doesn’t have those big $ 100 million NFTs, but the smaller NFTs, for which Polygon was built – games and metaverses – Polygon has the leading position and we are the largest NFT platform in that respect. We have probably more than 500 games distributed on Polygon and we are growing by the day.

How is the multi-chain blockchain landscape moving forward?

I mean, we made it very clear that [il] world will be multichain, but we believe multichain is not on level 1 but on level 2. So we believe the world will be multichain but the multichain world will exist on top of Ethereum instead of multiple layer 1 – we don’t believe in this thesis. We believe that Ethereum will be the ultimate settlement level and above it there will be many 2 levels that will be built and connected with it.

Who do you see as your main competitor right now and how are you going to fight them?

StarkWare. I think on the zero-knowledge side StarkWare is the most formidable team, and with our multiple zero-knowledge efforts, we believe we will be able to move forward on this one, but StarkWare is a very formidable team.

With how quickly you and your team are growing right now, would you ever consider a new capital increase?

Actually, yes, we would do something in the future and you know, by planning something we could do a small capital increase.

Your M&A strategy in the future?

It will be more and more aggressive, I mean, we want to become the transaction level of Ethereum and we will continue to do so constantly.

