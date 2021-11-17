co-op campaign and Forge postponed? More details in January – Nerd4.life

There co-op campaign and the Forge mode from Halo Infinite they might arrive later than expected. 343 Industries has in fact postponed the Season 2 of the multiplayer, so consequently the aforementioned contents could also slip, but the situation is not clear at the moment. More details will be provided by the developers in January.

As we reported in a previous news, 343 Industries has decided to postpone Season 2 of Halo Infinite multiplayer to give the development team more time and reach the desired quality standard. As a result, season 1, which was supposed to last three months, has been extended and will end in May 2022, supported however by additional content and events.

Previously 343 Industries had announced that the Halo Infinite co-op campaign would be implemented during Season 2, while the Forge after the end of the same. At this point it is reasonable to suspect that both contents have been postponed in turn.

In this regard, Joseph Staten of 343 Industries unfortunately did not provide a clear and precise answer, stating that more details will be shared at January.

“In January, after all of you have had the opportunity to play the Halo Infinite campaign starting December 8 and all of us on the development team have had the opportunity to recharge our energy shields during the holiday season, we will have more details to share regarding the Season 1 event calendar as well as the Season 2 release plans, the co-op campaign and the Forge. ”

In short, at the moment it is certainly not the postponement of the Forge and the Halo Infinite co-op campaign, to know exactly we just have to wait until January.

Meanwhile, 343 Industries has released the official Halo Infinite system requirements for PC, as well as recommended drivers.