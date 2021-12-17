Coach celebrates by giving away 80 NFTs starting tomorrow

Fans of Coach, a brand known for its bags, suitcases and fashion accessories, may soon fall in love with its entry into the non-fungible token (NFT) industry.

What happened

Coach, a trademark owned by Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR), Thursday morning announced its first collection of non-fungible tokens. NFTs will feature eight Coach Holiday pets from the Snow City digital game, which was launched recently.

To celebrate its 80th anniversary and its ‘Give A Little Love’ message, Coach will release 80 one-of-a-kind NFTs.

The animals featured in the tokens will be Rexy (Coach’s mascot), the polar bear Fuzz, the penguin Belle, the deer Holly, the fox Ginger, the goose Paddles, the owl Luna and the hedgehog Spike.

The NFT collection was developed in collaboration with VaynerNFT, a subsidiary of VaynerX, a company founded by Gary Vaynerchuk.

According to the press release, “VaynerNFT consulted with Coach about their launch strategy, NFT mechanics, and overall program implementation and execution.”

VaynerNFT recently partnered with PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) to a series called ‘Mic Drop’, a collection of 1,893 Pepsi-inspired NFTs given away for free. The current minimum price of Pepsi NFTs is 0.87 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), around $ 3,488.

How to get Coach NFTs

From December 17th to 24th Coach will be giving away 10 NFT of each animal, with a different animal distributed every day at 12 noon EST. We recommend to anyone interested in follow Coach on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), where full details will be announced.

Each free NFT corresponds to a Coach Holiday pet and guarantees the right to receive a free Rogue bag made to order, which will be given to holders of Coach tokens in 2022.

Photo courtesy of VaynerNFT