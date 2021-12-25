Coach Mancini talks about Euro2020: “The group, Belgium, Spain and Wembley: dedicated to the Italians”

The ct Roberto Mancini granted a long interview to Sky Sports returning to the themes of Italy’s last year with the path that led to the victory of Euro2020: “We felt the thrust of the whole nation. We did an extraordinary thing, making millions of people happy. Over time, a group was built that consolidated in Coverciano. Although there were not many days, we prepared the European championship well, with peace of mind. . We knew we had to do a great tournament and that to get to the end we had to put something extra. We tried to make the best group but it wasn’t easy, there were more than 26 who deserved to come to the European Championship. It was difficult. to leave a few guys at home, but we searched according to our thoughts, bringing players who could fill more roles. “

The group played in Rome?

“It was important to finish first in the group and the second game was fundamental in this sense, by beating Switzerland we knew that we would probably finish first. Sometimes you don’t manage to express your full potential. But if you go on the pitch and have fun, I think you will become a best player “.

Sirigu’s entry against Belgium?

“Sometimes there are players who don’t manage to make even a minute and it’s not nice, we changed and we tried to get all the players to play a bit.”

The song Notti Magiche sung by the group and the dinners after the group?

“It’s a beautiful song first of all. And then it remembered good times when we were young. There was good harmony, the fact that after the group we could not give days off we saw it as a problem, so we invented these dinners free and the boys got a little distracted “.

The match against Austria?

“We knew that the first knockout match would be the most difficult, Austria were a difficult team to face and there was a bit of fear. Then when they canceled Arnautovic’s goal we all breathed a sigh of relief. The effort and pressure were a lot, after a match like this, Chiesa’s goal was a liberation “.

The symbolic hugs with Vialli?

“This is Luca. We have lived many things together, we know each other well and there is a great friendship”.

The next challenge with Belgium?

“It was” simple “, because it would have been an open match unlike Austria. Spinazzola’s injury was the sour note of that evening, we lost a very important player for us. We felt sorry for him, he was He was the best full-back in the European Championship and for us losing him was not easy. “

The semifinal against Spain?

“It was difficult to deal with, for the level of his game. We knew that perhaps it would be more difficult than the eventual final. Spain have commanded possession for years and we have had a bit of difficulty from this point of view. we chose them in the previous days, we knew more or less who they were. But we had 7-8 safe penalty takers, because then maybe someone doesn’t feel like it “.

The approach to the final against England?

“There was a bit of everything, but above all happiness for having reached a final in a deserved way. This was the best thing. The Italian fans at Wembley? When you are away from your country for so many years it is nice to follow the national team , a good moment. We stayed on the bus too long to play a final, the problem was that. For the final there was nothing left to load, we had reached the end and the boys were already fully loaded. They started very well because they had 70 thousand spectators pushing them, we started a little cold but we were good because taking a goal like this at the beginning is not easy. Then when they scored they immediately started wasting time and there I understood that we would have time to take it back and to win it “.

The extra time and then the penalties?

“I was hoping to make it 2-1 first, I was hoping not to get to penalties also because we had won the first one like that. We did an extraordinary thing, we made millions of people happy and we dedicated the victory to the Italians.”