Coach Mancini: “Three years ago winning the European Championship seems impossible. Vialli much stronger than me.”

The technical commissioner ofItaly Roberto Mancini gave an interview to the show ‘Verissimo’, to talk about the memories linked to the victory of the European Championship and not only: “In my football career I have experienced many beautiful and victorious moments but this represented something different because we had all of Italy to cheer for us. It was extraordinary and the thing that pleased us most was the fact that it made everyone happy. Few believed it, when we started three years ago it seemed impossible: I must say thanks to the guys for what they did “.

Among the most significant images of the Azzurri adventure is the embrace with Gianluca Vialli just after winning the final: “Thirty years ago, in the same stadium, Gianluca and I, we had lost a Champions Cup final with Sampdoria , so that night we came full circle. It was great doing it with the national team. We have played for many years together, we are practically brothers and we carry with us indelible memories ”.

When asked how Vialli, who has been battling pancreatic cancer for years, is now, Mancini confesses: “He’s fine, he’s in shape and we still need to do many things together. He is strong, much more than me. I believe that being together and thinking about football, which has always been our job, has made him feel good. He is a strong and intelligent boy, he has always been an example and a point of reference for all of us “.