Coachella 2022: Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Shania Twain, Big Sean and more take the stage for Weekend 1 – Up News Info

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Coachella 2022 kicked off Friday with performances from some of music’s biggest stars for its opening weekend.

Headliner Harry Styles dazzled in a sequined jumpsuit as he took the stage to perform some of his hits including ‘As It Is’, ‘Adore You’ and new songs from his upcoming album, ‘Harry’s House”.

Styles, 28, also stunned the crowd when he brought out ‘country pop queen’ Shania Twain for a one-of-a-kind performance of her iconic ‘Man, I Feel Like a Woman’.

The two stars seemed equally excited to be in each other’s presence, as Styles reportedly opened up about how he grew up on Twain’s music thanks to his mother.

“Shania Twain taught me how to sing,” Styles told the Coachella crowd.

“She also taught me that men are garbage,” he added.

Twain, 56, said she was “stunned” as she shared the stage with Styles.

The crowd was also surprised when Justin Bieber took the stage to join Daniel Caesar for a performance of their mega hit “Peaches.”

Bieber performed shirtless, wearing nothing but denim jeans, Calvin Klein boxers and a red hat. Bieber and Caesar were photographed hugging on stage.

Big Sean also caught the gig bug after rapper YG knocked him out during his set. Big Sean won over audiences when he performed alongside girlfriend Jhené Aiko.

“Now I want to go on tour,” Big Sean tweeted after the show with a crying face emoji.

Earlier in the day, Coachella goers saw a performance by Anitta, who was joined by Snoop Dogg. The City Girls also surprised with an energetic performance.

Phoebe Bridgers also made her Coachella debut. The star delighted fans with music from her 2020 album “Punisher,” as well as a first-ever live performance of her new song “Sidelines.” She also released Arlo Parks for the duets of “I Know the End” and “Graceland Too.”

Bridgers is currently touring North America.

The festival runs from April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, California. Day 2 attendees of the festival will see headliner Billie Eilish.

Earlier this month, Coachella organizers released new lineup after news broke that Kanye West had dropped out, changing his legal name to Ye. The replacement is Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swedish House Mafia had already been listed as a performer before the lineup change, but it wasn’t immediately clear when they were due to perform. Now they’re listed at the top of the Sunday night schedule, along with The Weeknd.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.