Coachella: Beyoncé, Tupac, Daft Punk… top of the best performances ever given

A few days before the launch of the 2022 edition of Coachella, a look back at the best performances ever given during the festival.

Since 1999, Coachella has given rhythm to Californian life. After two years marked by the health crisis, the legendary festival is back with an exceptional line-up: Harry Styles, Stromae, Flume, Doja Cat and Carly Rae Jepsen will be part of it. A few days before the launch of this 2022 edition, we get back into the atmosphere with some performances which, inevitably, rank among the best.

#5. Daft Punk (2006)

Can we say that this set is by far the best electro show ever given at Coachella? Most likely. As proof, nearly 40,000 people tried to break into a place normally designed to accommodate 10,000. The reason? Everyone wanted to attend the performance of the French duo.

#4. Pixies (2004)

After 11 years off the radar, the group Pixies has offered nearly 16 concert dates – including one at Coachella. After the announcement of Pixies in the line-up, Coachella will sell countless tickets – to the point of being sold out.

#3. Tupac’s appearance

It is a technological feat. In 2012, during a performance provided by Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre, a hologram representing Tupac appeared on stage… an unforgettable moment that will mark more than one.

#2. Prince (2008)

In 2008, Prince began to be discreet… then came the announcement of his participation in Coachella. It is rumored that this edition was by far the best ever given by the festival. It must be said that with a poster featuring Prince, The Verve or even Portishead, Coachella made a real strike.

#1. Beyonce (2018)

If you have Netflix, we invite you to (re) see Beyoncé’s live Homecoming. As you surely know, this docu-live looks back at the masterful performance given by Queen B in 2018. On the program, a millimeter performance and a phenomenal success (small bonus, the appearance of Destiny’s Child).

Will this 2022 edition offer us such a legendary performance! Answer in two weeks!