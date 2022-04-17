Coachella Fans Confuse Damon Albarn For Billie Eilish’s Dad As He Makes Surprise Appearance

Billie Eilish’s Gen Z fans hilariously mistook Blur frontman Damon Albarn for the “Bad Guy” singer’s father during his Saturday night set at Coachella.

The 20-year-old singer welcomed Albarn, 54, on stage to perform “Getting Older” and the classic “Feel Good Inc” by Albarn’s band Gorillaz.

Although, when Albarn OBE joined Eilish on stage, many of Eilish’s fans – who are potentially younger – made it clear on social media that they had no idea who Albarn was.

Albarn performing in August 2021. Credit: Alamy

Some thought the 54-year-old was Billie’s father, while others brilliantly thought Elton John took the stage.

One user tweeted: “Who is this old man? »

While a second fan added: “It’s so funny that none of us know who this old man is. »

A third commented, “Omg everyone in the chat thinks Damon Albarn is Billie Eilish’s dad. »

While another said, “My mom is watching Billie Eilish perform at Coachella and they said, ‘Is Billie’s dad on stage with her? “. They showed me their phone and it was Damon Albarn. »

Someone else admitted, “I thought Damon Albarn was Billie Eilish’s dad for a minute. »

Others, however, who are over 25, couldn’t understand how people don’t know who the singer is.

One wrote: “How can some people not know who Damon Albarn is? »

Well, it looks like the performance went pretty well and the fans were really looking to enjoy it.

Although the fan “absolutely cried over Damon Albarn singing Billie Eilish’s lyrics the wrong way and Billie laughing.”

Another fan decided to question why Eilish chose to star with Damon after an alleged feud with Taylor Swift.

They wrote, “Why did she have to choose him?! Aren’t they friends with Taylor?! Wasn’t he at his last birthday party??? Why would he choose to bring in a guy who has a feud with Taylor? »

Someone else fired back and argued, “Because it’s Damon Albarn???? »

To which, the person replied, “Never heard of him actually b4 Taylor drama. »

The other fan replied, “It’s not his fault you don’t know the music! »

One singer who definitely put on a show at Coachella was Harry Styles, who performed with Shania Twain.

Twain led tributes to the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, writing, “Music icon. Fashion icon. And true friend, I’m honored and thrilled to have joined @Harry_Styles on stage for his @coachella debut.

“What a magical moment!! And I mean, come on… WHAT A SHOW, I’m a huge fan! I am grateful to have been able to create this memory together – Thank you Harry. »