Coachella: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish… The best fashion moments of the stars on stage

It is one of the most famous festivals in the world: each year, Coachella houses, for two weekends, the most prominent artists of the moment. The Weeknd, sia, Lady Gaga or Billie Eilish… Many personalities have walked the stages of the festival. And if the latter has become a musical reference, Coachella also enjoys a sacred fashion reputation. So, to continue to make us vibrate, zoom on the best looks of this musical weekend.

Coachella 2022: the most inspiring looks

Renowned for the performances it hosts but also for the looks it sees parade, the Coachella festival returns this year after two years of absence. Organized in the Colorado desert, it was held from April 15 to 17. On the program for this new edition? Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers but also Doja Cat. And if the musical performances were widely praised, the artists did not fail to impress with their outfit. From the jumpsuit to sequins Gucci through the body Dolce & Gabbanaan overview of the most inspiring looks of the festival.

More than fashion on Vogue.fr:

In a sporty look, Billie Eilish becomes the youngest Coachella headliner

21 times Harry Styles proved to be a style icon

15 jewelry pieces in the Coachella trend

More Vogue on YouTube: