Coaching to enhance the learning of motherhood and fatherhood

It has always been said that motherhood/fatherhood does not come with an instruction book, but what is not so openly discussed is how much it teaches. In the corporate field we would talk about skills and abilities. And since motherhood/fatherhood is one of the most significant moments of truth in the employee journey, what better than to take advantage of the knowledge, energy and vision that it brings us so that personal development is also professional? This was discussed in the ORH webinar developed in collaboration with CoachHub and moderated by Eliana Gialain, Behavioral Scientist of this coaching platform.

“Coaching is a tool that can be applied to all phases of the professional career”, Eliana explained, and especially at that stage of life in which we acquire the responsibility of having a child, it is an additional help to appreciate all the changes we are going through, to fully enjoy each moment and to transfer it to our performance at work the skills and abilities that we acquire in our role as father or mother.

Along with Gialain, they have also participated Jessica AlbaHR VP International Welding of Lincoln Electric; Alberto BengoecheaHead of Learning of Albia (Santalucía Group), and Elizabeth PenaCoachHub Customer Success.

After becoming a father or mother, you want to continue being as efficient as when you left, but the reality is that it is difficult because you come from a different rhythm, with different schedules and with different priorities. And you find that the point where the projects were is no longer, obviously, the same and that some have even changed their approach or have even come to an end and there are new ones. Landing is not easy and both Alberto and Jessica agreed on that.

What does motherhood/fatherhood teach?

To be more resilient and more patient.

To better set priorities.

To be more efficient with the use of time.

You find quality moments at a fast pace.

To be more generous.

To be more flexible and adaptable to changes.

To understand others better, to listen and to be more empathetic.

“You look like someone else” They even told Alberto Bengoechea when he returned from his first paternity. And it is that authenticity is a feature that he wanted to highlight because it is the one he is most proud of. “I don’t want to be just a professional at work and just a dad outside of it; I am a professional and always a dad”.

For her part, Jessica Alba not only shared her personal experiences but also shared how her organization has integrated, within the idea of ​​”Psychological Safety”, accompanying employees when the stork visits them. It is a program both before and after the birth and that, in addition, can be enjoyed by biological parents, adoptive parents and those who resort to in vitro fertilization. “The message that the organization gives is very powerful because it gives the employee a lot of peace of mind to have help at a time of such radical change for him; we give peace of mind and receive much more in terms of trust and engagement”.

Finally, Isabel Peña recounted her personal experience as a mother of three children and how she faced each of her motherhoods in a very different way in a professional context that was also different. “To raise a child, you need a tribe,” she said, recalling the popular saying, and coaching has been that environment that has helped her to be a stronger mother and professional today, precisely because it has taught her to live both roles as a continuum that feeds on itself.

One last aspect that all the participants wanted to highlight is that of coaching applied to maternity/paternity as a tool that accompanies the shaping of the culture of equality, diversity and conciliation of companies since, among other things, it contributes to ending gender stereotypes.