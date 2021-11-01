Coal from China and India, Russian gas and US interests in oil. The way to a climate agreement between vetoes and opposing interests

There are states that do not want to close coal-fired power plants, like India and China which, in the meantime, is stocking up on gas And Petroleum at prices out of the market. Countries that today see black oil as the only way out of serious economic crises, such as Venezuela and others for whom gas is not only a source of energy, but also a political tool. This is the case of the Russia of Putin. And then there are powers that seek to influence scientific judgments about the capture and storage of CO2. On the other hand also theSaudi Arabia focuses on the capture and storage of carbon dioxide, as well as on hydrogen blue (therefore on the gas), while promising for the 2050 net zero emissions. Which does not mean zero emissions, but zero balance between emissions and CO2 capture. To get an idea of ​​’who is rowing against what’ and which countries form the hard core with which to negotiate before G20, and then to the COP 26, we need to understand what energy sources they depend on and what interests are at stake. Just think of the petro-states, whose economy is based on the extraction and export of oil or natural gas. It will therefore be up to convince the economies where the lobbies have the greatest weight and, above all, the countries that pollute the most.

LAYERS – In the meantime, convince them to set themselves more ambitious goals, without waiting three decades. It means to present Ndc (national determined contributions) updated and aligned with the objective of 1.5 °. The recent Climate Transparency Report on climate action by the G20 countries (representing the80% of global greenhouse gas emissions), following the international CAT assessment method, classifies those of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico and South Korea. The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (Ipcc) says that, to contain the temperature increase within 1.5 °, it is necessary to reduce the emissions of 45% by 2030 compared to 2010 levels, to then reach zero emissions by 2050.

Read Also Climate, “with current emissions in the G20 countries, over 8 points of GDP will be lost per year. Heat waves ten times above average “

WHAT IS BEHIND THE TARGETS – As part of the G20, India, Mexico and Turkey they have not made any commitments as of 2050, as did a dozen countries (including the EU, the US and Japan). China (first polluter in the world, followed by the United States and India), Indonesia, Russia and Saudi Arabia have promised climate neutrality (with Co2 recovery) al 2060. “Even among those who announced net zero emissions within the middle of the century, however, some problems arise” he explains to ilfattoquotidiano.it Luca Iacoboni, head of the Energy and Climate campaign of Greenpeace. “Australia has recently promised to reach the target al 2050 – remember – but the prime minister Scott Morrison, who has always been a denier, stressed that the government will not set ambitious targets for 2030, remaining on the 26% emission cut compared to 2005 “. Russia, which however aims at 2060, did not provide details on how to reach this milestone. However, the action plans of India, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

CAPTURE, STORAGE AND OTHER REMEDIES – And then there are the shortcuts, from defining the mechanisms by which countries can ‘exchange’ reductions in climate-changing gases to technologies, such as CCS (Carbon capture and storage) that would allow to pollute today and then capture carbon dioxide later, sponsored by the companies of theoil & gas of all the world. An investigation by Unearthed, the investigative journalism team of Greenpeace Uk, revealed as Australia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) And Japan are trying to water down the drafts of the next report Ipcc also on this issue. Despite the position of the Global CCS Institute, according to which to date only one power plant, the Canadian Boundary Dam, successfully captures part of its carbon emissions: the 90% target has not been reached and is now aiming for 65%. Behind the delays and the pressures, there are the ‘dependencies’ and the economic interests at stake, sector by sector.

Loading... Advertisements

THE COAL – In G20, among the energy mixes most dominated by fossil sources are those of Saudi Arabia (at 100%), Australia (90%), South Africa (90%), China and Russia (both 88%). Compared to the most polluting source, coal, the greatest dependence is on South Africa: coal represents 74% of the energy mix. From here comes over 90% of the coal consumed on the Continent. Then there are China (60%), India and Indonesia (44%). It is no coincidence that China and India (where 70% of electricity production still depends on coal) have announced subsidies for 15 billion dollars to expand coal mining. Beijing, which is going through the worst economic crisis of recent decades “on the one hand pushes on renewables – explains Iacoboni – on the other continues to build power plants (despite the promise not to finance them abroad)”. Among other things, in recent weeks, with the COP 26 at the gates, Xi Jinping it also had to tackle the problem of electricity shortages. And in China, 63% of electricity production comes from coal-fired power plants which, as a result, have been ordered to recover at full speed to increase production. A crisis also experienced in India, where the Coal India Limited, the largest mining company in the world, is three-quarters state-owned. The dependence of a country, in fact, is also measured in terms of economic interests. The major world producers from 2018 to 2021 (International Energy of Energy data) are China, India, Indonesia, United States. “And Australia – adds Iacoboni – with the 58% electricity deriving from coal and strong interests in building infrastructure, given that it is the largest exporter in the world ”. Data that, according to Unearthed’s investigation, an Australian government official suggested deleting from the drafts of the next IPCC report. It is no coincidence that Prime Minister Morrison has specified that the plan for the reductions “will not lead to the disposal of the extractions”. Japan, a major recipient of Australian coal exports, is also lobbying against the closure of the power plants.

THE OIL – In the context of the G20, there is no one like Saudi Arabia in terms of the impact of oil in the energy mix: 62%. In this case we are also talking about the largest exporter in the world. The investigation, in fact, also found pressure from an adviser to the Saudi oil ministry. But at COP 26 there will be (or should be) representatives of 197 countries and even outside the G20 there are many who have an interest in black gold. The BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2020 estimates that around 93.5% of oil resources found to be found in 14 countries. In the first place is the Venezuela (17.8%), then Saudi Arabia, Canada, Iran, Iraq, Russia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. But the major producers are USA, Russia and Saudi Arabia and those who export the most barrels Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iraq. To get an idea of ​​what the climate in Scotland will be, think about what the skyrocketing price of oil means for South American countries: a hope of recovery for Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. To stay on its feet, despite US sanctions, Venezuela has already increased exports. Mostly finished oil in China.

Read Also Energy, the dependence (without alternatives) of the EU on Moscow behind record prices. And the fate of the Nord Stream 2

THE GAS – If we look at the energy mix, Russia (fourth world polluter) e Argentina are the countries where the gas share is greatest (al 54%) but even in this case the question is much more complex. It’s been more than ten years by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine which blocked Moscow’s supplies to Europe. Today the European market is not supplied only from Moscow. The five largest producers are the United States, Russia, Iran, Qatar (which also announced zero net emissions at 2060), Canada and China. The main exporters are Russia, Qatar, Norway, the United States, Canada and Australia. Obviously we are talking about states and not companies. Because Gazprom, the Russian gas giant controlled and used as a political tool by the Kremlin, for example, extracts in multiple states. The balances, in fact, have changed even after the so-called revolution of shale gas (shale gas) which, between 2009 and 2014, led the US to double its domestic gas production and to go from importer to exporter. But Moscow’s role is still key, as demonstrated by the intervention last September by the International Energy Agency which called on Russia to increase gas flows. towards Europe to mitigate the energy crisis and slow down the price rush. An invitation taken after the rumors about delays in supplies by Gazprom (denied by Putin) to give a ‘push’ to the entry into operation of North Stream 2, the controversial and now completed gas pipeline to Germany.