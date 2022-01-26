Coal, the new black. It seemed finished, but it is back in trend- Corriere.it

This editorial is one of the features of the monthly Pianeta 2030 on newsstands on January 26 with the new issue, which is part of the multimedia project dedicated by the via Solferino newspaper to sustainability and the environment. We anticipate it online for the readers of Corriere.it

We broke up in 2021 with the vision – and the promise – of the energy transition. In spring, the European Union signed a historic EU climate law; then, in Glasgow, the idea of ​​reducing fossil emissions and combating deforestation was shared by the countries gathered for the COP26, despite divisions over the timing and percentages of cuts to the most harmful fuels. After New Year’s Eve, we woke up to the not-so-metaphorical image of the looming asteroid on Earth that transformed Don’t look up in the 2022 film: after all, not looking up has been what we have been doing since pollution proved to be a hallmark of the Anthropocene. And now, besieged by a variant of Covid-19 perhaps less lethal to the lungs but equally threatening for global economies, we have come to ask ourselves – despite the awareness of the necessary green changes – if coal will not be the favorite energy source of this. “A new start.



Black fuel risks becoming – wrote Hillard Huntington, executive director of the Energy Modeling Forum for Stanford University in a study published by ISPI – “The main fuel” of the next ten years. And this for three reasons: 1) because it is cheaper than alternative sources, 2) because it guarantees a more stable production of energy than renewables whose supply remains intermittent, 3) because in many areas it is produced and managed internally. When these three conditions are placed side by side, what can push the countries concerned to force themselves to face the gigantic effort that the ecological twist entails? He struggles first of all for the social costs, distributed in every band of the social pyramid and always at the risk of being unmanageable for the weaker ones, as the violent protest of the French Yellow Vests anticipated. (read on after the links)

Full of reserves The countries that have the highest percentage of coal reserves are the United States, Russia, Australia, China, India, followed – with detachment – by Indonesia, Germany, Ukraine, Poland, Kazakhstan, Turkey. It is a map that tells for itself how difficult transition resistance can prove to be. We we celebrate, and rightly so, the government programs most sensitive to sustainable development that have been signed in the Netherlands or Denmark since the beginning of the year, however it is clear that there is a chasm in consumption volumes between those who will take the big leap forward towards alternative sources and who could quickly slide the agreements on the reduction of emissions off the tables, judging them a mission (for now) impossible. The most interesting case between these two camps is certainly Germany, led by the Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz in alliance with the Greens.

The extreme test of Germany In the program agreed in December by the two parties, the renunciation of coal by 2030 was written and countersigned, while the exit from nuclear power decided by Angela Merkel and the consequent decommissioning of the last plants remain valid. A extreme test for the German energy policy, to which Europe and Asia will look. Now there are two ways to ensure that the international agreements reached (and in any case already judged insufficient to slow down global warming) do not crumble at an accelerated pace. The first is of course that, all positively, of investments – national and international – which must be able to count on a broad and coherent direction, capable of keeping the least equipped countries in the game. The second, more painful, involves subsidy policies. Huntington thinks about this when he remembers how trade for coal are conditioned by supplies from countries such as the United States (first world producer with 23 percent) and Australia (third with 14)Countries where subsidies go to reduce final costs for consumers.