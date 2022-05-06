coastal granny style is in

Diane Keaton or the perfect wardrobe both at 20 and 60 years old

Why we have returned to the underwear of our grandmothers

“I’ve been prepared for the style #coastalgrandmother since before TikTok was born.” When the actress Anne Hathaway published this phrase on her Instagram account accompanying an image in which she posed dressed in a straw hat, classic striped shirt and white pants, it was clear that the ‘Coastal Grandmother’ trend had officially taken off. After Cottagecore or the Dark Academy style monopolized the networks a few months ago, it was only a matter of time before a substitute capable of inspiring articles, style guides and even our next purchases was born. And the time has come: the ‘coastal granny’ style is a reality.

Lex Nicoleta, 26, was in charge of coining the term on TikTok. Although she is not a grandmother nor does she live by the sea, this content creator knew how to name the uniform and aesthetics of those mature women with a house in the Hamptons who walk along the beach under the protection of a hat, They wear flowing clothes in light colors and enjoy a good table with flower arrangements and freshly harvested products from the garden. The same that we could see in the movies the director and screenwriter Nancy Meyers.

So much so that Diane Keton, who plays a coastal grandmother as a manual in one of his films, When you least expect it, is one of the maximum icons of this trend (and she herself posted a hilarious video about it on her Instagram account). Also meryl streep in It’s not that easy is a recurring reference as could be, in a maternal version, the Reese Witherspoon of Big Little Lies. Beyond fiction, where all these wealthy ladies are white, Oprah Winfrey embodies the basic principles of the concept by posing in the garden of her home in Montecito, California.

In short, the coastal grandmother it is an exaggerated stereotype of the privileged mature woman. And you don’t have to be a grandmother or have a beach house to embody this cliché or take on its aesthetic. According to the creator of the term, it is not even necessary to have money (although sometimes you do have to pretend that you do) to commune with the spirit of a coastal grandmother. If you enjoy the scent of a good candle, you go to bed early, you like to go out for breakfast with specialty coffee and you prefer to walk around in a caftan than in a tight dress in the purest style euphoriayou may also be one coastal grandmother.



Beyond a trend created and consumed, mainly within TikTok, the coastal grandmother has hertranslation in the real world. Leaving aside the more elitist connotation of the term, the success of book clubs, cooking shows, comfortable and loose clothing, of fragrances for the home or the glass of wine as a substitute for a mixed drink contains within itself the spirit to which the concept refers. An andidot against filters on networks and reggaeton that in Spotify has triggered 660% listening to playlists that contain ‘coastal grandmother’ in the title or description. Nice to get back Etta James or Norah Jones enjoying a good wine.

Paradoxically, although the term has its origin in social networks and is finding its success and expansion there, it is also a vindication of life outside the internet. Growing plants, walking on the beach, sitting down to eat and reconnecting with nature are some of the favorite tasks of the perfect coastal grandmother. And, closing the circle, probably that lifestyle generates some Instagram posts.

Then the uniform of the perfect coastal grandmother.

