Coastal style fashion, a trend that was born on Tik Tok

In truth, the full name of this trend is known as “coastal grandmother” (coastal grandmother). It is a luxurious and simple style, but not at all loaded, here less is more.

The garments that stand out are linen shirts or dresses, knitted sweaters, striped prints, wide-leg pants and straw hats: all items are usually designed in shades of brown, black or white.







Two-tone textured top (Odisea Swimwear), white linen shorts (Naima), 100% ecru linen kimono (Portsaid), raffia belt (Compañía de Hats), black sunglasses (Calipsian Bikinis), brown sandals (Oggi Shoes). Photos: Martin Bonetto.

Was a boom on social networksand one of its precursors was Lexi Nicoleta, a young man tiktoker who named this styling as such.

This aesthetic is determined not only by a way of dressing, but by a way of life: it is related to the stereotype of wealthy mature women who spend their summers on a quiet beach.







Green textured bikini (Odisea Swimwear), light blue striped shirt (System Basics), printed scarf (Hat Company), two-tone sandals (Oggi shoes). Photos: Martin Bonetto.

Many link the style with some movies starring Diane Keaton or Meryl Streep, as in When you least expect it either It’s not that easywhere the protagonists have a relaxed life and enjoy gardening and cooking.

Of course, it is not necessary to meet these standards to be able to wear themso many young girls have already adopted this trend.







Pastel green linen maxi shirt and shorts (Naima), crossed sandals with stone details (Renner), earrings and necklace (Luna Garzón). Photos: Martin Bonetto.

One of the firms that opted for this aesthetic was Max Mara that, in the Milan Fashion Weekpresented its spring/summer 2023 collection, made entirely in blue, beige and black colors.

Designer Ian Griffiths was inspired by the divas of the ’20s to make elegant and sober pieces, such as baggy pants, long skirts and sweaters. crop top. The materials used vary between tulle, silk and knitted fabric.







Black crossed bikini (Calipsian bikinis), wide linen pants (System Basics), jacket with details and lurex (Calandra), black sandals (Oggi shoes). Photos: Martin Bonetto.

There were many celebrities who joined the trendwithin them, the iconic Anne Hathawaywhich through a I post of Instagram expressed, “I’ve been ready for the #coastalgrandmother style since before I was born TikTok“, and was shown wearing white pants, a striped shirt and a straw hat.







Linen shorts and vest (Estancias), oversize linen shirt (Renner), triple necklace and earrings (Luna Garzón). Photos: Martin Bonetto.

It is not so complex to assemble outfits with this aesthetic since most of the garments are basic such as shirts, pants loose and white sandals or sneakers. The challenge is in the accessories: bijou delicate gold, straw beach bags and wide hats are what will complete the look.

Production: Carolina Gagliardini.

Hair and makeup: Gabi Triay.

​Model: Cata Descheres for We Love Models.







Acknowledgment: Malloy’s Bar This production was made at Malloy’s, a coastal bar located in Bajo de Martínez. The rest has a Californian style, inspired by the Malloy’s brothers, surfers who love water and good food. It is surrounded by a park and has a view of the river and the distant buildings of the capital. They open every day, from 12 PM to 02 AM. More info on his Instagram: @malloysbardecosta.

