Cobervax, the patent-free vaccine (which is also a bit Italian)





The microbiologist of Italian origin Maria Elena Bottazzi shows her Cobervax

It has been dubbed “the Covid-19 vaccine for the world”. And it employs a traditional technology based on recombinant proteins that makes it possible to produce it on a large scale, making it accessible to the global population. This was announced in a statement by the Italian-Honduran microbiologist Maria Elena Bottazzi, co-director of the Vaccine Development Center at Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, private and non-profit institutions in Houston, USA. License free, the Corbervax – as it is called – is already authorized in India as an emergency vaccine. And Bottazzi expects it to be approved shortly also in Indonesia, Bangladesh and Botswana. “It is the first step to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis, namely the vulnerability of low and middle-income countries towards the Delta variant” assured the researcher, born 56 years ago in Genoa and raised in Honduras. “Protein-based vaccines have been used extensively to prevent many other diseases, have a proven record of safety and use economies of scale to achieve low-cost availability around the world,” added the professor and associate dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor. Corbervax may be the long-awaited turning point to defeat Covid-19 worldwide, because “it will bridge the access gap created by the most expensive and new vaccine technologies and which today are not yet able to be rapidly deployed for global production. “.

The injection is more than 90% more effective than the Wuhan native coronavirus and more than 80% for the Delta mutation, as reported by a press release from Texas Children’s Hospital. “We are now confirming the adequacy in relation to the Omicron variant, but we believe it will maintain good protection”, Bottazzi assured the newspaper El País. Its large-scale production, accessible to “any manufacturer who can produce a vaccine for hepatitis B”, will cost around one and a half euros per dose, compared to 21 euros for Moderna’s serum, 15 euros. than Pfizer’s and AstraZeneca’s 3 euros. “This is the concept of a vaccine for the world,” Bottazzi noted. “What we’ve seen with the other serums is that while the intention is for everyone to have access to them, there are limits to large-scale manufacturing, storage, intellectual property. Many obstacles, which are preventing us from receiving or producing vaccinations for everyone ».

In the case of the Cobervax, they seem outdated. The vaccination process developed by the Center led by Maria Elena Bottazzi and Peter Hotez, after completing two phase III clinical studies on over 3,000 subjects, “was found to be safe, well tolerated and immunogenic”. Hotez estimates that 9 billion doses are needed to immunize the world. “This vaccine can reduce this gap,” assured the scientist. “It can economically relieve countries that have no funds to continue buying high-cost vaccines.” And it will be “essential in America”, for vaccine boosters that “do not have a good duration of immunity, especially in a context of new variants.” But not only. Cobervax is a vaccine halal, suitable for use by people of Islamic religion. “We started working with the Middle East and we have seen that it is very important to them,” explained Bottazzi. “We make sure of do not use any reagents derived from animals. Everything is with synthetic or vegetal processes ».