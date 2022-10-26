Cobie Smulders gives more details of Secret Invasion

One of the most anticipated series of Marvel Studios for Disney + is secret invasionwhere Samuel L. Jackson returns to his role as Nick Fury (Nick Fury) to face a war against some Skrulls.

In addition to seeing Furia again, we will also see the return of Mary Hilland the actress who plays the character, cobie smuldershas recently spoken about the project.

I’m really excited about it and it’s a very different tone to what I’ve seen, especially because having Sam in anything is just exciting to watch, but I think this establishes his character in a really interesting way that I’ve always wanted to see, so I’m really excited about it. I would like to say that it is the deepest I have been able to show Maria Hill. I think that’s the beauty of the series that Marvel is doing, to be able to show the past of these characters as it is, what conversations take place when they’re sitting over coffee. You know, it’s not like we have to make the guy do something like we have to save the world, again, you know, it’s like, well, let’s just chat. We’re going to go for a ride, you know, so we can have those kinds of moments and get a little more intimate with the characters, so it’s really exciting.

I don’t know anything about tipping points or where they’re going to go from here. Things happen, of course. I mean, they’re geniuses at Marvel, so they’re going to set up something that I can’t talk about or have the ability to understand. It’s a really fascinating concept and I think the way they’re portrayed, the twists and turns that people go through is going to be really worth it and really exciting.