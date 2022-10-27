Cobie Smulders going deeper with Maria Hill

The actress Cobie Smulders will star in the series Secret Invasion where she will play Maria Hill again.

In the film The Avengers (2012) we saw the first participation of cobie smulders What Mary Hill in Marvel Studios. She then repeated numerous times as Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Agents of SHIELD, Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and What would happen if…? will now return in secret invasion (2023), but unlike the other times, his participation will be greater and he will be able to delve into the character.

This has been revealed by the cobie smulders in a recent interview with TVLineabout the series Secret Invasion.

“It looks so good. And it’s a very different tone than what I’ve seen in the MCU. I mean, having Samuel L. Jackson in anything is exciting to watch, but I think he really establishes the character of him in a really interesting way that I’ve always wanted to see.”

“It is the deepest thing that I have been able to show of Maria Hill. That’s the beauty of these series that Marvel is doing, you can really get the backstory of these characters. What are the conversations that happen when they are just sitting around having coffee? It’s not like: We have to get the bad guys! We have to get it! We have to save the world again! It’s like: Let’s have a chat, let’s go for a walk. We can see those kinds of moments and get a little more intimate with the characters.”

cobie smulders He did not want to give many details about the series.

“They’re geniuses at Marvel, so they’re going to put together something that I can’t talk about or don’t have the ability to understand.”

What will the series be about?

In the film Captain Marvelwe were able to check how the Skrulls They arrive in the 90s on Earth. They can be easily integrated due to having the ability to change their appearance to be similar to humans. But now, there is a group of these aliens who want to invade Earth. Fortunately, Nick Fury has returned and will try to avoid it.

The cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Cobie Smulders, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, Charlayne Woodard, Andy M Milligan, Billy Clements , Ventsislav Yanko, Jean-Pascal Heynemand, Jeska Pike, and Cain Aiden.

secret invasion will premiere sometime in 2023 on Disney Plus.