Cobie Smulders returns as Robin Scherbatsky

How I Met Your Father premiered on Hulu on January 18 of this year. The spin-off of the iconic “How I Met Your Mother” (HIMYM) has been met with positive and negative reviews from fans of the original series. But good news is added to the end of the season: Robin Sherbatsky.

Cobie Smulders made a surprise cameo in the season 1 finale performing in the iconic MacLaren’s Bar.

Although Sophie’s (Hillary Duff) gang tends to hang out in a different bar, her friend (or something else) Jesse (Chris Lowell) lives upstairs from MacLaren’s. Yes, in the same apartment that Ted (Josh Radnor) and Marshall (Jason Segel) once lived in, which makes for the perfect time to bring back a HIMYM regular.

The return of Robin Scherbatsky

The show’s creators and showrunners, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us), commented in an interview about the magic on set while filming with Smulders and how the show still manages to distinguish itself from the original seriesdeveloped between 2005 and 2014.

“We really wanted people to get to know Sophie and her friends as a team before we started bringing characters from the original,” says Aptaker. “It was a very, very interesting balance. To take something that is such a big and beloved title and try to create something that honors it and has a lot of similarities, but also stands on its own.”

Smulders wasn’t the only original cast member to return in the finale of How I Met Your Father. With another story intertwined, which involves the story of the pineapple, they return Captain (Kyle McLachlan) and his wife Becky (Laura Bell Bundy).

Berger says seeing Smulders return to character to work again with director Pam Fryman and some of the original show’s crew was “a truly emotional experience for her and everyone who worked with her.”

In HIMYM’s controversial finale, Robin has divorced Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) and furthered her career as a reporter. In the end it is 2030 and the Canadian accepts the romantic gesture of Ted’s blue trumpet.

“We did a lot of work on that scene with (HIMYM creators) Carter and Craig because they obviously have a lot of opinions about where Robin ended up, rightfully so.”Aptaker says. “We wanted to show that she was at a point in his life where he was very successful and I had this wisdom to impart to Sophie.”