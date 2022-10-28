Cobie Smulders returns to Disney Plus with Stumptown

Better known as Maria Hill in Marvel, Cobie Smulders has earned the love of people for her performances, as happened in How I Met Your Mother and in Stumptown, a series that adapts the graphic novels of Greg Rucka and that Coming to Disney Plus on September 21, 2022.

This story (which is also available on Prime Video) follows Dex Parios, a strong, confident and insightful war veteran who has terrible luck in love; besides that her life is constantly busy having to take care of her brother, and on top of everything, he has a serious gambling problem.

It is precisely this obsession that has led her to have large debts that drag her into the “line of fire” of quite dangerous mobsters, and not precisely because she is a police officer.

Is Stumptown worth seeing?

The simple answer is: yes. ABC knew how to make a completely entertaining series, in which comedy and action are handled in equal parts to put on a one-of-a-kind show. And of course, Cobie Smulders does a great job, just like always, reflecting that scathing attitude that characterizes Grace in the vignettes.

On the other hand, it is nice to be able to enjoy a long series, since the season consists of 18 chapters of 43 minutes each, so there is more than enough material for a good marathon; where according to most viewers, who gave the eighteenth episode 8.3 stars on IMDB, the ending is one of the best in the series.

To tell the truth, one of the main attractions of Stumptown is that its characters are complex and imperfect, which means that each one brings something different to the story, which gradually increases its level of violence and intertwines it with an exquisite and perfect for every scene.

Will there be a second season?

Unfortunately for the fans, this is almost impossible. Precisely, in September 2020 ABC announced that it would cancel the series. after the first season (which had already been renewed), due to the low audience levels it registered.

Time to celebrate because #stumptown is returning for Season 2!! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/yPF9U083ax — Stumptown (@StumptownABC) May 21, 2020

Even so, all is not lost, since with a 93% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, coupled with the positive opinions of the audience, and its recent arrival on the Disney streaming service, which as we know owns ABC , it could be that the managers reconsider and give the fans what they are demanding.

Stumptown, in addition to having the participation of Smulders, is starring Gray McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim and Michael Ealy. @worldwide