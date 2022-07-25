Cobie Smulders Story and Biography

Hilary Erhard Duff (September 28, 1987), better known artistically as Hilary Duff, is an American actress, singer and songwriter.. She is famous for having played teenager Lizzie McGuire between 2001 and 2004. She started her career at a young age. Her first film title was in “Casper Meets Wendy” in 1998. She later played McGuire in the famous Disney series and film. Thereafter, she appeared in numerous movies such as “Cadet Kelly” (2002), “Agent Cody Banks” (2003), “A Cinderella Story” (2004), and “The Perfect Man” (2005). As a singer, she is the author of the albums “Santa Claus Lane” (2002), “Hilary Duff” (2004), “Most Wanted” (2005) and “Dignity” (2007). She is also youtuber and producer.

early years

Duff was born on September 28, 1987 in Houston, Texas. Her parents are Robert Erhard Duff, a partner in a convenience store chain, and Susan Colleen Duff, a homemaker turned film producer. She has an older sister named Haylie, who was part of the “Inventing Venus” group. Encouraged by her mother, from a very young age, Duff took acting, singing and ballet classes with her sister. The two began acting in stage productions before making a presence on screen. In 1993, her mother decided to move the family to California in hopes of introducing them to show business. Duff and her brother appeared in various commercials before finally making their debut. Because of her acting career, Duff was homeschooled from the age of eight.

His first on-screen appearance was as an uncredited extra in the series “True Women” (1997).

Hilary Duff’s professional career

Duff began her screen career in the late 1990s when she made her debut as Wendy in the filmCasper Meets Wendy” (1998), by Sean McNamara. The following year, she could be seen in the telefilm “The Soul Collector” (1999). Her first credited role in a series was playing Jessie in “Chicago Hope” (2000). In 2001, Duff landed her biggest role as she began playing Lizzie/Isabella McGuire on the Disney series “Lizzie McGuire.” The series was an audience success, quickly making her a teen idol.

The series followed Isabella McGuire, a thirteen-year-old girl, as she faces the usual personal and social problems of adolescence alongside her best friends, Miranda and Gordon, who ends up becoming her romantic interest. After two seasons and a movie, the series came to an end on February 14, 2004. Duff was part of the soundtrack for the series and the movie.

Beginnings as a singer

While filming the series, Duff also made her singing debut. In 2002 he released his first studio album “Santa Claus Lane” (2002), Christmas themed. Their second album, “Metamorphosis” (2003), was a huge success, topping the Billboard 200 chart and earning a 3× Platinum certification from the RIAA, with several standout tracks such as “So Yesterday,” “Come Clean,” and “Little Voice.” ”.

At the cinema

His film career continued, on the other hand, with “Human Nature” (2001), a drama with Patricia Arquette and Tim Robbins, in which he played the teenage version of Arquette. A year later she starred in the telefilm “Cadet Kelly” (2002), a teen comedy in which she was sent to a military school. Later, she premiered “Agent Cody Banks: Super Spy” (2003), along with Frankie Muniz and acted as one of Steve Martin’s daughters in “Cheaper by the Dozen” (2003). In the film, she shared credits with Tom Welling, Piper Perabo, Jacob Smith and Morgan York.

In 2004, Duff starred in “The New Cinderella,” a reboot of the classic adapted for the modern era, with Chad Michael Murray as the prince. Later that year, she released her third album “Hilary Duff” (2004), which featured songs like “Fly”, “The Getaway” and “Weird”. The album was moderately successful with a more rock sound. “Fly” and “Someone’s Watching over Me” were used on the soundtrack for “Raise Your Voice”, (2004) a film that Duff starred in that same year.

Later came “Dignity” (2007) and “Breathe In. Breathe Out” (2015). In 2005, Duff reprized her role as Lorraine Baker in Cheaper by the Dozen 2. Later, she starred in “Material Girls” (2006), along with her sister Haylie and in 2008 she starred in “War, Inc”, an action comedy with John Cusack.

gossip-girl

Duff didn’t return to television until 2009, when she began playing Mogan on “The Chase.” That same year, joined the cast of “Gossip Girl” (2009) playing Olivia Burke and made a small appearance in “Law & Order: SVU”. She also acted in the independent film “What Goes Up” by Jonathan Glatzer.

Other titles in her filmography are “Stay Cool” (2009), “Greta” (2010), “Regresando a casa” (2010) and “Beauty & the Briefcase” (2010). In 2011, she was a part of the “Community” series. Later, she lent her voice to the tapes “Foodfight!” and “Ot vinta 3D”, both released in 2012.

In 2015, Duff began playing Kelsey Peters, one of the main characters in the series “Younger” (2015-2021). She appeared in all 84 episodes of the series and was a part of two spin-off shorts titled “Candy Shop” and “Girls.”

She later starred in the movie “The Haunting Of Sharon Tate” (2019), playing actress Sharon Tate.

How I Met Your Father (2022)

In April 2021, it was announced that Duff would be starring in the “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff, “How I Met Your Father.” The series premiered on Hulu on January 18, 2022. The series’ first season had mixed reactions, however Hulu received a renewal of the series for a 20-episode second season. In addition to playing the lead character Sophie, Duff is also a producer on the show. The series follows Sophie and her group of friends as she ventures into love until she meets the father of her future children (to whom the series’ narrative is directed). Other actors in the series include Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma and Tien Tran.

Personal life

Duff was in a relationship with actors Aaron Carter, Frankie Muniz, Jordan Masterson, and Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden. Subsequently, she met hockey player Mike Comrie, whom she married in 2010. Two years later, her first child, Luca Cruz, was born. In 2016, she separated from Comrie.

Her current partner is the musician Matthew Koma, with whom she had her daughter Banks Violet, in 2018. In 2021 her second child with Koma, Mae James, was born.