Cobie Smulders surprises with a cameo in ‘How I Met Your Father’

Since it was released in the United States ‘How I met your father’the spin-off of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ starring Hilary Duffmuch has been said about the possible connections that could exist between both fictions. However, except for the occasional tribute, there has not been much to hold on to.

Hilary Duff and Cobie Smulders in ‘How I Met Your Father’

At first, their connection seemed to be rather conceptual, in the sense that both build their narration from the story of a parent to their child(ren) and that they take place in the same narrative universe. Two of the protagonists, for example, live in the same apartment that Ted and Marshall (and Lily) shared and the sabers on the fireplace are still there. But the last episode of its first season had a surprise: the appearance of Cobie Smulders in the role of Robin Scherbatsky.

At one point in the episode, Duff’s character, Sophie Tompkins, looks for a nearby but different place to take refuge and opted for MacLaren’s, the pub from ‘How I Met Your Mother’. There, at the bar, she meets Robin, who treats her to a whiskey flavored with some sage sentimental advice.

“Don’t waste time being afraidadvises the former Canadian child star turned successful reporter. “Fear can make you run away from things that could be good, even great! Even things that are supposed to be part of your story. I’ve been married, single and everything in between, and The only decisions I regret making are the ones I made out of fear.“.

The most interesting thing about the sequence is that you have to take into account that at that moment, that is, 2022, robin’s sentimental statusUnlike the professional it was not ideal. It had been six years since she had divorced Barney after two of marriage and there are still eight years to go until she resumes her relationship with Ted, who at that time had been married to Tracy for two and their two children, Penny and Luke, are now seven and five years old. respectively.

It won’t be the only one

In an interview for TVLine, the creators of ‘How I met your father’, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, assured that they had thought from the beginning that a character from the original series would appear: “Cobie was a perfect fit for the story we were telling.”

“Since she’s on her own romantic journey and trying to get back on her feet, we loved the idea of ​​Sophie crossing paths with someone so pivotal and present in the original series“says Berger. “The idea that he would receive advice and comments from Robin seemed tremendously exciting.” In addition, both advanced that, if they do not cancel the series before, their intention is that Smulders is not the only illustrious visitor.