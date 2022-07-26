Cobie Smulders talks about the Skrulls in the series

listen to this article listen to this article

Following Marvel Studios’ presentation at San Diego Comic Con, and after seeing a first look at the television series secret invasionmany media were able to speak with the actress cobie smulderswhich again interprets Mary Hill.

If we look at the event of the same name in the comics, the Skrulls play a very important role as main villains. However, in the series the thing is still not entirely clear, and Smulders talks about it.

When we think about the world they find themselves in, the Skrulls have been around since we saw them in Captain Marvel. They have been increasing in number, are they good? Are bad? We will find out in the series. But there are certainly a lot of them and it comes down to this: Can I trust you? I do not trust you? And it’s really cool. It is certainly loaded with a lot of tension.

In secret invasion We will also see the meeting between Nick Fury and Maria Hill, although Smulders says that their relationship may not be the same as before.

Yes, it’s gone. Hill has been defending the fort, you know what I mean? It is tentative. I think Maria Hill believes that she can do anything. She is doing well. I mean, but I think she can see how broken this man is from the loss and the past experiences that he cares about a lot.

Smulders debuted as Maria Hill in The Avengers in 2012. Since then, he has been appearing in several projects as a secondary character, but it is now in secret invasion when it is finally his turn to act as the protagonist. Of course, the actress points out that a movie is not the same as a series.