Cobie Smulders Talks ‘Twists And Turns’ In Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The post-credits scene in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home revealed that Nick Fury and former SHIELD Deputy Director Maria Hill had been replaced by Skrulls.

During San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige teased a new Disney Plus series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Secret Invasion, which will focus on the Skrull invasion of Earth, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders.

“I’m the last person standing between them and what they really want,” Fury says in the trailer. But is this really Fury? Who can be trusted?

Distractify spoke exclusively with MCU star Cobie Smulders, who has partnered with the Colgate Smile Fund, about the “dark” limited series and how this storyline sets up the future of Marvel’s Phase 5.

While most Marvel actors (except *cough* Tom Holland) are known for keeping stories tight-lipped, we couldn’t help but try to get Cobie to reveal a few details about the much-talked-about series coming to the big screen. streaming platform in 2023. .

“It’s really nice. I’m so excited,” Cobie told us. “I think it will be very different shades than Marvel fans have seen before. Very dark. It’s very spy vs. spy; it’s just great.”

Using the 1956 film The Invasion of the Body Snatchers as an example, Cobie revealed to us that the limited series “is similar to that in that you don’t know if the person you’re talking to is really that person.”

She added, “There are a lot of twists and turns in this one.”

While the mother of two couldn’t specify if her character is a Skrull posing as the former agent, Cobie told us that Maria Hill will be taking on “a lot of responsibilities and a lot of work on her own” after returning from the dot of light in a Radar. With Fury “off planet,” the actress revealed that Maria “is pretty exhausted… It’s been a tough time.”

Cobie Smulders talks about Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel’s Phase 4 will come to an end in November following the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At San Diego Comic-Con, MCU studio president Kevin Feige revealed the Phase 5 timeline that will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

For comic book fans, Marvel has continued to connect stories and characters into one universe. And Phase 5 of the superhero franchise will be no different.

“The powers that be at Marvel are very smart about making the overall story, between the movies and the series, pretty cohesive,” Cobie told us. “So I think they, you know, their plan is to continue that [and] so it connects to the next story and continues,” quickly adding, “I don’t know which way.”

Well, we certainly can’t wait to find out!

Marvel’s Secret Invasion is coming to Disney Plus in 2023.