Cobol and the other computer dinosaurs that still roam our computers

Its development was financed by the US Department of Defense and it was made starting from the previous Flow-Matic language designed by Grace Hopper, one of the most important figures in the history of world computing as well as one of the very first women. The Cobol was used, and still is, for data management in business environments: the last update dates back to 2014 and its “expressive power” was designed for those who came from the world of industry and not academia. A pragmatic language, used to write 5 billion new lines of code per year used by banks, insurance companies, national statistical institutes, medium and large companies, multinationals. It is estimated that the 95% of an ATM’s operations are performed using software written in Cobol and that in total there are 200 billion lines of code handling 30 billion transactions every day.

Turing and the expressive power

But what is the expressive power of a programming language? As we said earlier, languages ​​usually are Turing-complete, that is, they have everything it takes to implement any algorithm (the definition comes from Alan Turing, one of the tutelary gods of information technology), but they each do it differently. Expressiveness and power are linked to the type of constructs of the language, to its level of abstraction, to the goodness of the compiler and libraries (for this reason older projects are often more mature and effective). And then, let’s not underestimate it, but there are fashions.

“We often forget – Pradella tells me – ch programming languages ​​have an important social part. They also create some enthusiasts who fall in love with a certain choice and then they try to find a posteriori technical reasons why that particular language “is better” than another “.

In short, even computer scientists and university scholars let themselves be taken by different approaches, from fashion, from marketing. “This was the case when Sun Microsystems, now absorbed by Larry Ellison’s Oracle, created Java – says Pradella – theinvesting heavily in marketing to “sell” his language“. Result? Fans and supporters of one language over the other. For example, the C language, created in 1972-1973 by Dennis Ritchie, one of the fathers of Unix, to program the utilities necessary for the operation of the operating system which is the ancestor of Linux, is the basis of macOS and runs a large part of the internet. Asking if C or C ++ is better is like talking about Guelphs and Ghibellines in Dante Alighieri’s Florence.

“Instead, in my opinion – says Pradella – a computer scientist should be one who is not tied to any particular languages, but it should be flexible enough to change them smoothly. Instead of focusing on the study of a very popular one, like Java, in my course I cover academic or relatively little used languages, but excellent representatives of their programming paradigm. My goal, rather than making people learn this or that language, is to make people understand the concepts that each one carries forward“.

Mainframe of the IBM (photo: Ibm) Photo Ibm

Generations as the floors of a building

If languages ​​are vocabularies and sets of rules to instruct the computer on how to perform a specific activity, we can order them according to their abstraction from the computer: that is, in generations. Five to be exact. Which are not temporal generations (from great-grandparents to great-grandchildren) but they are like the floors of a building.

The first generation is the level closest to the foundations, that is to the way of thinking of the physical processor, which speaks only with ones and zeros. And the machine code, which is executed without needing to be translated but which is particularly difficult for a programmer and bound to a specific processor architecture. The fifth is the most abstract, composed by logical languages, that is declarative that also apply artificial intelligence techniques to programming such as expert systems, inference rules, natural language recognition. However, there is also another aspect to be forgotten: programming languages ​​are actually for people, not computers.

The wisdom of Vim (i.e. programming is a social activity)

Program code is written on plain text documents, with no formatting (apart from indents and indents) using text editors. One of the historical editors is Vi, which since 1991 is implemented with the open source project Vim (Vi Improved) still managed by Bram Moolenaar, a kind of Linus Torvalds for those who write code.