Cobolli from the Lemon Bowl to the Australian Open: “Things can change fast”

Flavio Cobolli from the Lemon Bowl to the Australian Open

The last points of 2021 were played on the red clay of Salaria Sport Village and Forum Sport Center. The Lemon Bowl does not stop and on the fields of the capital there was a great battle between all the boys involved in the under 10, 12 and 14 qualifiers of the 38th edition of the national tournament with foreign participation. During the day, the little athletes received greetings from Flavio Cobolli, who arrived in Melbourne to compete in the qualifications of the Australian Open.

From Rome to Melbourne, Cobolli’s dream is reality – “Things change quickly, it seems like yesterday that I was playing the Lemon Bowl at this time. Now I’m getting ready to play the Australian Open qualifiers – Flavio Cobolli smiles thinking back to the many battles for the cup of lemons, some of them with Lorenzo Musetti, another guy who has turned a dream into reality -. The tournament started a few days ago and I want to greet all the participants, please have fun and work hard: may the best one win “. Last season Cobolli climbed the beauty of 669 positions, closing at the square number 205 of the ATP ranking a year that began with number 874. Flavio has landed in Melbourne, but his 2022 will start from the Challenger of Bendigo before trying the assault on the main draw of the first Grand Slam of the season.

Valentino Grasselli: “Me and Ghiselli, friends and rivals” – The qualifications of the under 12 draw become the highlight and the match between Valentino Grasselli and Daniele Longo is the perfect spot for the tournament. The talent of Junior Tennis Perugia, in 2021 finalist of the Lemon Bowl under 10, wins in battle against Longo with the partial of 6-1 5-7 10/8: “In the second set I was a bit scared and I missed two match point, but in the super tie-break I put myself there and did everything to win. In the under 12 the opponents are stronger, but the game is played with hard balls and everything is more beautiful ”. Dad Andrea (his coach and Matilde Paoletti’s first coach) and mother Valeria Mancini played the Lemon Bowl and in 1990 the latter also took away the satisfaction of triumphing in the under 14 category: “Mom told me she had won the tournament, dad didn’t succeed but he always went to the bottom “. Valentino in Rome has already made a final, but the dream is to be able to raise the trophy; this year, the first as under 12, it will not be easy for him and his friend and rival Edoardo Ghiselli: “Edo and I are friends, but we do a bit of a race to see who comes farther between us. In tennis my dream now is to become an ATP player and enter the top 300, it is a difficult discipline and requires commitment – little Valentino rationalizes who closes by talking about his favorite players -. I like Sinner so much because he has a positive attitude and is never discouraged. Nadal is also a very good player and he is honest on the pitch, I like him a lot ”.