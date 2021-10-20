Cobra: from Sylvester Stallone the cult film of conservative America

Cobra: A close-up of Sylvester Stallone

Cobra by Sylvester Stallone is one of the most iconic films of the Italian-American star. Yet it represents a small misstep in his career, in terms of receipts and above all of criticism, which welcomed this action with an uncertain genesis and a not very harmonious nature in an absolutely negative way. Yet, despite the violent and often involuntarily comic tone (the worst thing for a film of this type) Cobra still enjoys a lot of credit with many directors, and is considered one of the most exemplary action products of that ultra-conservative, machista American decade, dominated by a narrative as polarized as it is dystopian. Thirty-five years later, this film should perhaps be analyzed with a different perspective and point of view, recognizing not only its limits, but also the considerable dose of fantasy and its connection with the American society of the time.

An action with a difficult genesis

Sylvester Stallone with Brigitte Nielsen in Cobra

Cobra was a film created following step by step the will of Sylvester Stallone, at the time simply the star par excellence of the big screen. Between Rambo and Rocky IV, the Italian-American actor at that time was literally the King Midas of the box office, in the height of his glory and indomitable egotism. Basically, it was followed by a self-referentiality that was as much Marchian as it was coherent with that decade, dominated by winning and authoritarian stars and symbols, testosteronic and arrogantly sure of themselves. It was the era of Reagan and the rebirth of the Stars and Stripes Empire, it was the triumph of white America, conservative, capitalist and bourgeois, determined to take the limelight. He did so also thanks to a narrative in which individualism was exalted, the need to bond with excellences, with self-confident heroes, often anti-liberal, the only ones capable of remedying the flaws of the state. Cobra’s script was based on both Paula Gosling’s “Fair Game” novel, and the opening script of Beverly Hills Cop – A cop in Beverly Hills, at the time Stallone was close to playing the character who would later cast Eddie Murphy. . On the set, the processing was very difficult. The official director, the dictatorial George P. Cosmatos, was actually completely sidelined by Stallone, who often treated the crew and the cast himself in a rude and disrespectful way, primarily Brian Thompson, who played “Beast of the Night”. the villain of the film. The shooting, both for the interference of Warner Bros., and for the continuous changes made to the script by Stallone, were difficult and inconsistent, during the editing phase, the 140 minutes had to be reduced to 87. The result was a dark, bloody action , where the poverty of the dialogues, the very scarce depth given to the characters and the fairly predictable action sequences, decreed a limited success and a severity in the judgments of the critics that hurt the Hollywood star.

Sylvester Stallone: ​​a muscle star … and a lot of brains!

The fears of conservative and white America

Cobra: Sylvester Stallone in a scene from the film

In Cobra Stallone was called to play the eccentric and violent policeman Marion Cobretti, part of the imaginative Zombie division, specialized (so to speak) in removing psychopathic delinquents from circulation. Today it certainly seems absurd to think of a sort of sect like that of the Beasts of the Night, which aimed to punish the West (that is, America) for its crimes against the world, capable of giving itself a military organization and to infiltrate the police. Yet this nemesis was absolutely in line with a very particular period in American history. The crisis of the 1970s and the economic and social policies decided by Reagan had increased social conflict as well as racial tension. The suburbs had become gigantic slums where drugs, poverty and gangs of all kinds reigned. All that the dominant America of those years was able to do was to think of that reality as a cradle of crime and wickedness, the real danger for the respectable, bourgeois and productive part of society. A vision also present in the saga of The executioner of the night or in that of Inspector Callaghan. But there was something more real, something hideous: the new reality of serial killers. As shown by Mindhunter in those years, America understood that there was a new breed of urban predators, absolutely unstable people, apparently normal, but capable of sowing death and terror and then disappearing into anonymity. From Richard Ramirez to Ted Bundy, from Arthur Gary Bishop to Larry Eyler, that decade filled the nights of American families with terror, confident that the ordinary police could do nothing against monsters like that. New methods were needed, new defenders were needed. We needed someone like Cobra.

Rambo, Sylvester Stallone’s other anti-hero with a bitter ending

An unconvincing avenger

Cobra: a scene from the movie

Cobra was created by Stallone inspired by many popular heroes of the American big screen. Certainly one of the most important was The Stranger without a Name, who became an icon thanks to Clint Eastwood. Like him, Cobra was also a character who stood out for a very eccentric look and basically two expressions: either with Ray-ban glasses or without, alternatively with or without the match between his teeth. If the Monco of the Dollar Trilogy had a poncho, he instead wore his black bomber jacket, with that red cobra behind, and rode his steed, a 50 Mercury Coupe, which is still remembered today as one of the coolest cinematic vehicles ever. .

Loading... Advertisements

Cobra: a scene from the movie

His pistol, a customized Colt 1911, was nothing more than a tribute to the Colt wielded by the many executioners of the western genre. And as in the western film, also in Cobra there was the savage horde attacking civilization, the bandits that only he, Marion Cobretti, the new sheriff, could stop. Cobra was a tough guy, a loner, who went beyond the rules, beyond the law, just to do justice and respected only his code, a bit like John Wayne. Many saw in this character a sort of fascist, neither more nor less than what had been another massacre of madmen and criminals: Inspector Callaghan, to whom Stallone tried to connect, however, creating a more athletic and angry version of him. In particular, in Cobra there was a strong link with the villain of Heaven of lead, Inspector Callaghan, also at the head of deviated stragglers, armed with a bizarre knife to say the least. Of course, the fact that to Thompson’s questions about his character’s motivations, Stallone had answered with a “it’s just bad”, makes it clear how little depth the product was in Sly’s hands.

Mindhunter, 5 reasons to see David Fincher’s new TV series

Underrated cult or forgettable action?

Cobra: Sylvester Stallone in a scene from the film

Perhaps the real, great flaw of the film was that, net of corpses, chases and a dark atmosphere, it lacked the ironic component, it was also “old” aesthetically and not very much in line with the urban atmosphere of those times. His rival Arnold Schwarzenegger had brought two blockbusters such as Commando and Code Magnum to the big screen almost simultaneously. In both, there was greater care on a technical level but above all a great self-irony, a real deconstruction of American machismo. Stallone made the mistake of taking himself too seriously.

Cobra: Sylvester Stallone in a scene from the film

But many years later, Cobra nevertheless remains a cult of that decade, a concentrate of very interesting and particular action for atmospheres and themes. No wonder a director like Nicolas Winding Refn counts him among his favorite films, and has made it his inspiration for his highly successful and acclaimed Drive. 35 years later, that action so lukewarmly received by audiences and critics was a small misstep for Stallone, but it remains a particularly eloquent work for what concerns the fears and the individualistic and pessimistic vision towards the state of American society.