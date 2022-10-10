Cobra Kai’s Mary Mouser looked like this when she performed alongside Mel Gibson

Mary Mouser She has become one of the young actresses who has been grabbing covers and gaining followers around the world, after her role as Samantha LaRusso in the Netflix series, Cobra Kai. This series is based on the life of the protagonists of The Karate Kid saga, very popular films in the 80’s and that are currently considered iconic.

Cobra Kai, which was initially released through YouTube Premium, follows the life of Daniel LaRusso Y Johnny Lawrence 30 years later. To them is added the presence of young actors such as Xolo Maridueña, Peyton List and Mary Mouser.

This is what Mary Mouser looked like when she was little

Precisely, she began in the world of acting alongside a great actor like Mel Gibson, in the remembered science fiction and suspense movie called ‘Signs’ and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Only 6 years old, she appeared as a photo double in the film.

At his young age, he shared the stage with actors such as Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix. Mouser specifically was the stunt double for Abigail Breslin, who filled the role of Gibson’s youngest daughter.

‘Señales’ deals with human emotions set in motion by a supernatural event, and also shows the appearance of extraterrestrial beings.

Now, 20 years later, Mary made a name for herself in Hollywood thanks to her role as Samantha LaRusso on the popular Netflix series Cobra Kai.