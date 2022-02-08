here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, February 8, 2022airs Cobra on Sky Cinema Collection in second evening at 23.10.

Cobra, tonight on tv: the plot and the cast

Cobra follows the story of Marion Cobretti (Sylvester Stallone), known as Cobra, a police lieutenant belonging to the Zombie Squad section. He is in charge of catching psychopathic criminals. The man is acting as a mediator to rescue a group of supermarket customers, taken hostage by a mad criminal. He is a follower of a sect of mad criminals, the beasts of the night, who have the mission to punish corruption in the West. The cover of the secret lodge is endangered by a member who, one day, commits an open face murder. All in front of Ingrid Knudsen (Brigitte Nielsen), model, who, however, manages to escape. The woman thus becomes an eyewitness and it is Cobra who protects her. However, brought to the hospital for her trauma, Ingrid is about to be attacked by a follower of the sect, thanks to a tip made by a mole: with the timely intervention of Cobretti, however, she manages to survive the ambush. Although the lieutenant has received criticism for his unorthodox investigative methods from his superiors, he decides to protect the model in his own way. Inevitably, after spending time together in a motel away from town, the dies fall in love. What they don’t know, however, is that the spy is actually the police officer who accompanied them to the shelter and then explained to the sect how to reach them to kill them. The following morning the night beasts show up at the motel to take out Cobra and Ingrid who, during the shooting, still manage to escape and hide inside a foundry. Will the lieutenant be able to eliminate the gang members and rescue himself and his woman?

Trailer

here is the trailer from Cobra