Coca-Cola bets on the Metaverse and launches a virtual soft drink

Coca-Cola Byte is a new version of the traditional soft drink (but under this Byte concept there will be three or four novelties a year), in this case without sugar and with a fruity flavor, specifically designed for the new generations linked to the accelerated growth of the metaverse, that virtual world parallel to the real one where gamers became the new influencers for whom traditional social networks are already an antiquity.

Coca Cola.jpg

The brand new Byte bursts into the digital realm with Pixel Point, an island created in Fortnite. Thus, when entering the portal, players will discover Byte in the metaverse and will be able to interact with their companions through four mini-games. Additionally, the campaign includes an augmented reality gaming experience, which can be accessed by scanning a can of the soda.

The idea arose in the midst of the pandemic, as part of a search to generate new market expansion opportunities. “In crises like those of the pandemic, it is impossible to come out neutral. Either you win or you lose. And we work to win. And we have achieved it”, assured Ecuadorian Javier Meza, Vice President of Marketing for Latin America, who visited Buenos Aires especially for this presentation.

In this framework, Coca Cola decided to optimize resources by deregistering some of the 400 brands they have globally. “We realized that 98% of our sales came from half of those brands. We started a process of gradual purification, in two or three years, of products all over the world. But Argentina is not reached”, Meza highlighted. In the United States, for example, Tab, the company’s first sugar-free soft drink, even before Diet Coke, was discontinued.

“When we work on the design we start by asking ourselves what flavor a pixel would have, the smallest unit in the universe of digital graphics. And from there we move forward with this new Coca Cola Creations product,” explained Meza.

In Argentina, the consumption of Coca Cola without sugar already reaches 30% and is above the average for Latin America. But in the United States that ratio is 50%. But in global terms, the consumption of Coca Cola in Latin America is greater than in the United States and the rest of the world.

-Does that have to do with a trend towards healthy consumption?– Ámbito asked Meza during a meeting with journalists.

-Do not. Healthy consumption is a trend that has already reached the whole world. What happens is because there the segmentation of the product offer took place much earlier than here. So consumers have more options than we offer them, from water to milk and juices- he answered.

The metaverse is the new great “opportunity” on which Coca Cola’s global strategy is focused. This also includes e-sports, artistic and musical events and everything that has convening power in that digital universe.

Not by chance, this year will break with a historical tradition of the multinational in the region: “For the first time, in 2022 the investment in advertising in Latin America will be greater in digital media than in television. It will reach 55% of the budget, also including ecommerce actions,” concluded Meza.