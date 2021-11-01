Business

Coca Cola, construction site opened in Gaglianico – Newsbiella.it

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman18 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

The works in progress for a few weeks at the Coca Cola plant along the Trossi road in Gaglianico seem to disprove what Hellenic Bottling Company, the main Italian manufacturer and distributor of Coca-Cola branded products, had communicated in June last the summer rumors about possible hires in Gaglianico by the end of 2021 are fundamental.

In fact, it seems that Hellenic Bottling Company has obtained from the Municipality of Gaglianico the permits for the construction and redevelopment of plants, silos and offices of the plant, and that the selection of personnel is underway through the Piemonte Lavoro Agency of the Piedmont Region.

Indiscretions confirmed by the construction site opened on the Trossi, according to which, by January 2022, the plant would be operational again, and would reopen the following month with the processing of reused plastic aimed at the production of bottles.

Loading...
Advertisements

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman18 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

There is a lithium-sulfur battery with record density – Tech

11 hours ago

Last days of containers: farewell to piazza delle Poste

20 hours ago

PACT OF STABILITY / The trick of the hawks to make Italy fall into a trap

7 hours ago

100 euro TV scrapping bonus without Isee roof: how it works and how to request it. Activate reseller platform

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button