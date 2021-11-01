Coca Cola, construction site opened in Gaglianico – Newsbiella.it

The works in progress for a few weeks at the Coca Cola plant along the Trossi road in Gaglianico seem to disprove what Hellenic Bottling Company, the main Italian manufacturer and distributor of Coca-Cola branded products, had communicated in June last the summer rumors about possible hires in Gaglianico by the end of 2021 are fundamental.

In fact, it seems that Hellenic Bottling Company has obtained from the Municipality of Gaglianico the permits for the construction and redevelopment of plants, silos and offices of the plant, and that the selection of personnel is underway through the Piemonte Lavoro Agency of the Piedmont Region.

Indiscretions confirmed by the construction site opened on the Trossi, according to which, by January 2022, the plant would be operational again, and would reopen the following month with the processing of reused plastic aimed at the production of bottles.