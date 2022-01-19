Coca Cola reopens its Biellese factory and focuses on sustainability

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Coca Cola plant in the province of Biella reopens within a few months. The news was officially confirmed by the multinational, which in a press release defined the terms of the investment for the Piedmontese pole of the Group, which also acquired Lurisia, a local excellence in the water and soft drinks sector. Coca Cola will invest 30 million euros in Biella to make the production center sustainable. This is, the company clarifies in a note, “the most important investment in sustainability in the history of the Group”.

The investment

In the Piedmont plant, where 40 employees will work, an innovative plant will be built to recycle up to 30 thousand tons of PET per year, destined to be used in the production of new 100% recycled PET bottles for the bottling of beverages. The Gaglianico plant will deal in particular with producing the pre-molds which are then destined to become bottles. The investment is made by Coca-Cola HBC Italia, the main bottler of The Coca-Cola Company brand products in Italy

The impact of the EU directive on plastics

The financial commitment is added “to the over 100 million euros in sustainability invested in the country in the last 10 years alone”, the multinational communicates, and is another concrete action to respond to the requests of the European Directive on single-use plastics which entered into force in Italy on January 14. The Directive provides for the use of at least 30% of recycled Pet in the production of new bottles by 2030. “So far in advance, the Gaglianico site will allow us to overcome this objective through a two-phase plan” explains the press release. .

The phases of operation

In the first phase, operational upon completion of the works by the end of March, the plant will activate the process of transforming the resin, both virgin and recycled PET, into preforms which will then become bottles by means of a special blowing process; a second phase, operational after the approval of the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) scheduled for July, in which the site will reach full operation by making the rPET resin internally, destined to become the only one used within the plant.

The impact

The Gaglianico site will extend over a total area of ​​18 thousand square meters powered 100% with energy from renewable sources. The multinational is also present in Piedmont in the Roccaforte di Mondovì plant, in the province of Cuneo, where Lurisia waters are bottled. A study by SDA Bocconi has shown that, thanks to its presence in the area, Coca-Cola generates 21 million euros and creates more than 1,800 jobs, including related industries.