Coca Cola wages war on Colombian Indians to stop Coca Pola beer: “Misuse of the brand that confuses consumers”

Coca Cola versus Coca Pola. One could thus summarize the battle that is pitting a multinational giant and a small one indigenous enterprise from the Colombia. A dispute related to the lexical similarity among the products marketed: the famous industrial soft drink on the one hand, a beer and other products deriving from coca leaves on the other.

A few weeks ago one law firm based in Bogota, the capital of Colombia, sent a letter on behalf of the multinational Coca Cola to Tierra de Indio, distributor of the small indigenous community company Coca Nasa, based in department of the Cauca, west of Colombia. An animation, literally, to stop using the name Coca Pola for his beer. A name that recalls coca, a plant with multiple uses from which cocaine is also produced – Colombia is by far the first producer country in the world, followed by Peru and Bolivia – but also the beer, “Pola” in Colombia.

But not only: in the letter sent by study Brigard Castro, made public by Fabiola Piñacué, indigenous leader of the NASA community and founder of the small business that has fallen into the eye of the storm, is asked to definitively refrain from using any other term that could be confused with Coca Cola. Pena, a legal action for misuse of the trademark. Which, according to the lawyers who look after the interests of the US giant in Colombian soil, also constitutes unfair competition. With the risk, always according to the lawyers of The Coca-Cola Company, from generate “confusion” among consumers.

Fears that small indigenous entrepreneurs clearly return to the sender, claiming to correctly refer to the plant, from which (they do) derive their products. Plant closely connected to the territory of the NASA community, which claims the right for indigenous peoples not to do it supplant also lexically from probably the most famous multinational empire in the world. “We will resist”, is the position of Fabiola Piñacué, who since the mid-90s, still student of political science, began toasting the leaves of the plant to make infusions to sell to his fellow college students. “We will go all the way, we are not afraid of them”, he reiterates David Curtidor, lawyer of Coca Nasa.

The company, founded about 25 years ago with approval as a community project, now employs about twenty people, producing coca-based drinks, food and medicines, in a legal way. With a turnover of about 40 thousand dollars a year. In addition to beer, among others, Coca Nasa markets the energy drink Coca Sek, the brandy Wallinde, the mix Coca Libre and the liqueur Coca Ron. Products based on aalternative economy which seeks to dismantle the equation coca = cocaine through the enhancement of natural resources of its territory.

That the giant founded in Atlanta in 1886, although inspired by the traditional indigenous plant, intends to weaken. But it is not the first time: already in 2007, due to the drink Coca Sek, the stars and stripes multinational took legal action against Coca Nasa, demanding its withdrawal from the market. How did it turn out? David defeated Goliath. This is what we hope will be repeated by the NASA community now.