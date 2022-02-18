Check out Coca-Cola’s new alcoholic beverage 0:42

New York (CNN Business) — Coca-Cola’s new flavor is out of this world.

At least, that’s the idea behind Coca-Cola Starlight, a new limited-edition version of the classic soda that comes in regular and sugar-free formats.

After deciding to discontinue half of its portfolio a few years ago, shedding outdated but beloved drinks like Tab and Odwalla, the soft drink giant has focused on promoting its core product, Coca-Cola. Starlight is the first drink from Coca-Cola Creations, a new innovation platform.

Unlike “cherry” or “vanilla”, it’s not immediately clear what Starlight is supposed to taste like. So Reddit users who saw images of the new product online a few months ago shared some theories about the taste of the new drink. Some say they saw the mysterious new product on retailer websites ahead of the official launch, scheduled for next week.

One said raspberry, because “a quick Google search says space tastes like raspberry.” (Astronomers do believe that the center of the galaxy can taste like raspberries and smell like rum, according to a 2009 Guardian article. Delicious! And not a bad idea for Coca-Cola, which is releasing spiked versions of its drinks left and right). More recently, a youtuber who tested the product noted a “chocolate [y] graham cracker.” That led another Redditor to guess that the flavor is “marshmallows.”

On Thursday, Coca-Cola finally cleared up the mystery. Something like. The company’s explanation is… well, take a look for yourself: Starlight is “inspired by space” has “notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the sensation of a cold journey.” into space,” the company said in a statement.

So yeah, maybe marshmallows?

Also, it’s red. Or in the company’s words, “Coca-Cola Starlight combines the great taste of Coca-Cola with an unexpected twist, including a reddish hue.”

For this reporter, after trying a sample of the sugar-free version provided by the company, that last sentence pretty much sums it up. The drink didn’t taste like space travel or sitting around a campfire. However, it tasted like a sweeter version of Coca-Cola. And it’s definitely red.

Starlight gets the full promotional treatment from Coca-Cola Creations, including a digital marketing campaign featuring pop singer Ava Max.

Coca-Cola’s new marketing strategy

Last year, Coca-Cola launched a new brand platform called “Real Magic.” The idea is to take a slightly different approach to marketing Coca-Cola, one that tries to reach new consumers by focusing on games and music, among other things. Coca-Cola Creations, which will introduce new “products and experiences across the physical and digital worlds” for a limited time, is part of that platform.

Coca-Cola CEO Reveals Why He Removed Beloved Beverages 4:51

“When we launched ‘Real Magic,’ we wanted to connect with and celebrate the experiences that bring joy to today’s youth, and that has taken us into exciting new territory,” said Oana Vlad, senior director of global brand strategy for Coca-Cola. Cola, in a statement Thursday.

For Coca-Cola, reaching young consumers is critical because interest in soft drinks has been declining for years. Exciting new campaigns and mystery products could be a way to attract the attention of potential new customers.

So what does that imply? In the case of Starlight, it is a holographic concert by Ava Max, who has also performed on the Roblox gaming platform. The concert can be accessed via a QR code on the Starlight tag. Also, the shiny packaging and that reddish hue.

But not everything in Starlight is new. It’s also a nod to when Coca-Cola sent a can of its flagship soda into space in the 1980s. But that one only tasted like Coca-Cola.