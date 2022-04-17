Cocaine, a trend among players that is corrupting the world of rugby

“How cocaine is corrupting the world of rugby”: the presentation of the French rugby report in L’Equipe

For some time now, French rugby, with its prestigious Top 14and English, with the premiership, monopolize the attention of this sport in Europe. They are the two strongest tournaments, endowed with international figures. Attraction for many players looking to strengthen their path in professionalism. Some have been there for decades and have even settled after participating in the competitions. Others continue as coaches, such as the cases of Gonzalo Quesada (Stade Français) and Philip Contepomi (Leinster), for example, both former Pumas starts. The rugby of the Old Continent grants a special status, of level, of competition. Many of the players, of course, also participate in the traditional six nations tournament, which annually brings together those selected from France, England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy. And therefore, protagonists in the World Cup.

At this time, and from an investigation by the newspaper L’Equipe, French rugby is in “shock”. The title of the article says without anesthesia: “How cocaine is corrupting the world of rugby”. And on the way down, specify: “Like society as a whole, cocaine use in rugby, both professional and amateur, it has become commonplace. This can be explained by the need to relax, but also to absorb the shock and hardness of the sport”.

The story is shocking. A professional player, whose name is being withheld, emphasizes that “no one hides” to consume. He points out that she has seen teammates leave the dance floor at a nightclub and head straight to the bathrooms to consume. Another player adds that “cocaine has become commonplace. When I started, some people smoked their cannabis joints. But that has been replaced by cocaine.” He does not have to invent it: it is detrimental to his own activity. It darkens it. It takes away credibility. That’s why the report hits. Wreak havoc on the rugby planet.

Suddenly, the structures shake. Because if what the players say is supposed to be denied by the authorities for a matter of image and form, it collides with reality. “Wake up, it has been going on for a long time, since rugby became professional…”, emphasizes the former president of the medical commission of the National Rugby League (LNR), Bernard Dusfour.

Background is not lacking to understand that the problem is not new. On February 27 of this year, james maloney, fly-half for Lezignan, who was a star of Australian rugby union, tested positive for cocaine. He is provisionally suspended. And it brings to mind the cases of the French exwing Pieter deVilliers, which first tested positive for a surprise control, then canceled due to a technicality of the procedure. It was in 2002. He also happened with Ali Williams, from New Zealand. And with James O’Connorfrom Australia, both arrested for cocaine possession in February 2017 around a Paris nightclub.

Pieter De Villiers tested positive in 2002, although his test was later invalidated due to a technicality in the procedure

We are talking about the last two decades at least. Twenty years with cocaine “going around”Such is the definition of a former French international. It was a taboo subject. Or it is. Only now some choose to tell it anonymously. They are not necessarily former players. “I really have the impression, and this only concerns me, that in many clubs cocaine has been invited to the party”, said Mourad Boudjellal, former president of RC Toulon.

A former champion of France is eloquent in his concepts. “I took cocaine, so what? I do not have anything to hide. There is nothing exceptional about it. Everybody uses it in business. Some players in the Top 14, currently active, do it “, he assures. “I wish that any average guy could be a professional athlete one day, earn a lot of money and be under pressure from morning to night. It is difficult to live with it on a daily basis. Nobody can understand him until he has lived it, until he has played and been applauded by thousands of people. When you have to eat right all your life, train, do everything you’re told, be 800% from morning to night, seven days a week, at some point you have to go out, have fun, release the pressure. Some people take walks, others take drugs. It’s the same as when you’re in the stands and you don’t play: you get that adrenaline back with coke, ”she points out openly.

Now, confessions through, the tournaments in question are supposed to be a positive testing fest. Error. The players know exactly when to cross the line. “It just stays in the urine for 36 hours, 48 ​​hours maximum”.

Christian Bagate, who for years was responsible for the fight against doping at the French Rugby Federation, notes: “Cocaine only remains in the urine for a maximum of 48 hours. Players take it at the beginning of the week, for example. There are no longer traces of drugs on match days. In fact, we have not had a single positive for cocaine in competition, although we know very well that the players take it”. According to the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD), more and more players are doing it.

A Top 14 duel between Biarritz and Bayonne (AFP Agency /)

If the issue does not officially transcend from the side of the players, it is becausel Fear of being ostracized, fined and prosecuted. Drug use is a crime in France, with a fine of 200 euros. It can be accompanied by a prison sentence of up to one year.

Does it attenuate the effect of blows?

Of course, not everything is social consumption and for fun. Another reason why rugby players use cocaine is also mentioned. One of the players noted: “It acts as an anti-inflammatory.” The definition led to consultations with specialists about whether this was feasible. Jean-Pierre Verdy, AFLD director of controls between 2006 and 2015, says that “The players used cocaine to relieve pain”. Without contemplating all the subsequent problems that consumption entails. Including security issues, “that the player is so uninhibited and excited that he becomes uncontrollable”.

Dr. Williams Lowenstein, president of SOS Addictions, contributes his point of view: “As cocaine is a neuroexciter, It allows you to train more and give it your all. You feel the blows less immediately. There is a less sensitivity to pain, associated with disinhibition and aggressiveness, which allows you to feel less contact. In summary, cocaine allows to withstand training loads, reduce pain, increase aggressiveness and motivation. It is an ideal product for doping.”

Stade Français and Racing 92, one of the attractive matches in the Top 14 (Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP /)

In conversations with the players, the name of a French champion from the 2010s came up. It was said that he was paid up to 20,000 euros a month. “He ate all his drug money,” their colleagues point out. that mark what he became very aggressive. They claim that he never tested positive for a control.

Toulouse celebrates the title of the Top 14 in 2021 (THOMAS COEX/)

Jérémy Roubin, secretary general of the organization, admits his concern. He nods when asked if they have seen an increase in consumption in recent years. And he says that growthIt occurs in professional rugby and also in amateur. When there is a positive result for this substance in competition, it means that there is regular and constant use”. Last year, the AFLD received seven abnormal test reports containing cocaine. Five rugby players affected, including one international.

“In some parts of France, after a match, it’s a cocaine party”said a player from the Pro D2 category. An AFLD controller recounted that a “habit” change had been made to catch offenders. Before they arrive at halftime and the players, alerted, did not carry drugs. Now they arrive midway through the second half. “We know that some wait until the break to take it“, said.

“It is a major public health problem, so it is obvious that it is also found in rugby,” says Dr Dusfour. In France, according to the Observatoire des drogues et toxicomanies (OFDT), cocaine is one of the illicit substances whose distribution has increased the most in recent years. It is currently the second most consumed drug, with 600,000 users in 2021, with the highest proportion in the 26-34 age group.

What measures were taken to help the players? A free phone number, the creation of a psychological unit; the awareness that cocaine should not be seen as something funthat their consumption can have consequences and, above all, how to detect a friend in trouble and how to act to help them.

Dr. Lowenstein’s final message is as alarming as the rest of L’Equipe’s report. “The use of cocaine causes a significant increase in heart rate and blood pressure, which can cause cerebrovascular accidents. This substance also causes heart rhythm disorders, especially during exercise, so its consumption can cause ventricular tachycardias that can lead to sudden death. These effects are often ignored and underestimated in France.”

